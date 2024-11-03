Suhana Khan brought the fireworks to dad Shah Rukh's birthday bash in Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga

Gauri Khan shared a video from Shah Rukh Khan's intimate 59th birthday bash on Instagram. The clip shows SRK cutting his birthday cake as Gauri and Suhana stand by his side. For the celebrations, Suhana wore a dazzling ethnic look designed by Falguni Shane Peacock. Check out her traditional look. Suhana Khan dazzles in a Falguni Shane Peacock ensemble for her dad Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash.

(Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan's luxurious Audemars Piguet watch worth crores can get you a 2 BHK in Mumbai; find out its price)

Suhana Khan wears Falguni Shane Peacock for SRK's birthday

Celebrity makeup artist Sahithya Shetty shared Suhana Khan's look on Instagram with the caption, “When it’s her Papa’s birthday and Diwali, you’ve got to glam it up. Suhana looking like a true pataka.” Let's decode Suhan's outfit and her makeup for her dad's birthday celebrations and Diwali party.

Suhana's beige lehenga set by Falguni Shane Peacock features a cropped choli, a bodycon lehenga skirt, and a statement-making dupatta draped like a saree pallu. The ensemble comes decked in beaded tassels, colourful floral embellishments done with shimmering diamantes, sequin work, a statement brooch adorned on the waistline of the lehenga, and intricate threadwork.

The blouse features a plunging neckline, half-length sleeves, a fitted silhouette, and a midriff-baring hem length. Meanwhile, the dupatta comes pre-draped and attached to the skirt, and Suhana placed it on her shoulder like a saree pallu.

How did Suhan Khan style the ensemble?

Suhana wore the beige lehenga set with minimal accessories. She chose a diamond bracelet and gold jhumkis adorned with cut-work diamond and emerald gems. She also wore a crystal bindi to add a feminine elegance to her traditional look.

With her hair left loose in a centre parting and styled with soft, blowout curls, Suhana chose shimmering gold eye shadow, black winged eyeliner smudged on the ends, mascara on the lashes, rouge and highlighter-adorned cheekbones, pink lip shade, feathered brows, and oft contouring for the makeup.

About Suhana Khan

Suhana is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter. She made her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The film also starred Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, and others.