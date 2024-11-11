Shah Rukh Khan rocks 5 crore luxury watch with Sabyasachi jewels in this stunning pics of his IIFA look

Shah Rukh Khan's stylish look is sure to chase away your Monday blues! His dapper appearance from IIFA 2024 proves that age is just a number for King Khan. While his outfit was undeniably sharp, it's his watch and jewels that truly steal the spotlight. Known for his knack for luxury timepieces, Shah Rukh never misses a beat, and this watch is no exception. Want to know how much it costs? Scroll down to know all the details. (Also read: Anant Ambani gifts Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and all his groomsmen ₹2 crore watches. Watch video here ) Shah Rukh Khan turns heads with stylish outfit and stunning timepiece.(Instagram)

How much Shah Rukh Khan's luxury watch costs?

SRK sported the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel Openworked watch, a masterpiece crafted in 41mm 18-carat rose gold with a gem-set bezel that brings elegance to its bold design. This iconic timepiece features the Royal Oak's distinctive octagonal bezel and an intricate open-worked dial that reveals the complex inner mechanics. With reference number 15412OR.RR.1220OR.01, it's a highly coveted model among luxury watch enthusiasts. Curious about the cost? This stunning piece is priced at an impressive ₹4.6 crore.

Decoding his stylish look

Shah Rukh's manager, Pooja Dadlani Gurnani, shared his photos on Instagram with the caption, "The perfect host looking sharp as ever… a magical evening at @iifa awards!" In the snaps, SRK looked dapper in a brown satin shirt with open buttons layered under a rust-toned, shiny black blazer with rolled-up sleeves for a chic edge. He completed the look with tailored dark green pants and a bronze belt. Accessorising with a layered golden chain necklace by Sabyasachi, brown loafers and sporting perfectly gelled hair and a trimmed beard, Shah Rukh's look was undeniably charming.

Shah Rukh Khan's necklace stack.

On the work front

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of Mufasa: The Lion King, where he lends his voice to the Hindi-dubbed version of the film. Additionally, SRK is busy working on his next action-packed project, King, in which he will share the screen with his daughter Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.