Red carpet to street style: Ace leather footwear fashion goals with these tips from Shah Rukh Khan to Zendaya

The global influence of western fashion trends, coupled with India’s growing fashion industry are encouraging customers to invest in leather products. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Tabby Bhatia, Founder of Brune and Bareskin and Dhruv Arya, Founder of WhiteMuds, revealed the top 6 celebrity influences on leather fashion trends

1. Social media as a catalyst:

Social media platforms like Instagram drastically changed the fashion sense of youths. Celebrities' leather looks are going viral, for example we can see a glimpse of trendsetting from the Ambani wedding, where celebrities like Salman Khan, Sunil Shetty, Hardik Pandya etc were seen wearing and flaunting their leather footwear.

2. Red carpet moments:

The red carpets are known widely for celebrities showcasing their bold fashion choices. At the 2021 Critics' Choice Awards, Hollywood star Zendaya wore a striking black leather ankle boot with a sleek silhouette that perfectly complemented her look. This look garnered attention and influenced her fans' fashion choices.

3. Vintage and retro revivals:

Singer Dua Lipa is often seen styling vintage-inspired pieces into her outfits. Classic leather knee-high boots that harken back to the 1970s bring back all the nostalgia. Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is often seen reviving vintage and retro styles. The way she pairs her traditional outfits with classic leather Kolhapuri chappals is enough fashion inspo for the sartorial enthusiasts, making leather style relevant in contemporary fashion among young fans.

4. Emergence of signature styles

Celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan have played a big role in making certain leather trends, such as brogue shoes and stylish boots, really popular. His choices on screen, especially in classic films, often set a wave and make these styles highly desirable among fans. His iconic brogue shoes and chic leather boots for instance are almost synonyms with his charming presence in movies. In classics like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, the footwear he wears not only compliments his roles, but also sets a stylish standard that many people want to follow.

Similarly, In Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Hrithik Roshan’s chic leather shoes became symbols of style and sophistication. His polished appearance showed how the right footwear can really elevate an outfit, making it stand out. It created a desire among fans to incorporate similar styles into their everyday fashion and also led to a noticeable rise in demand for leather footwear that mirrors the elegance seen in the film.

5. Adoption of versatile styles

Bollywood actors like Ranbir Kapoor and Siddharth Malhotra are known for their wide selection of leather footwear, from loafers to lace ups and monks. Their diverse styles show fans that leather can be a versatile choice for both casual and formal occasions.

For instance, Ranbir Kapoor often pairs monks and lace ups with sharp suits at events, creating a sophisticated look that many admire and want to replicate. Meanwhile, Siddharth is frequently spotted in loafers during events, casual settings and get-togethers expressing how stylish and practical leather can be. Their choices inspire fans to experiment with leather in their own wardrobes, making it a go-to option for any setting.

6. Celebrity collaborations with brands

Celebrities often team up with footwear brands to create signature collections, and this trend has become increasingly popular. The collections often reflect the personality of the celebrity, allowing fans to connect with the style on a deeper level. These partnerships not only offer stylish options but also make trendy designs more accessible to fans, boosting their popularity