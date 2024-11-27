Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth ‘manifest Mani Ratnam love movie’ with unseen pics from exotic wedding photoshoot

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth tied the knot in September, but they continue to bless fans with their stunning wedding photoshoot two months later. The couple has shared exotic new stills of them posing together in their gorgeous wedding attires. (Also Read: Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth's unseen wedding pictures feature Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam) Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari share new wedding photoshoot pictures

New wedding photo dump

Aditi and Siddharth took to their Instagram handles on Wednesday morning and shared pictures from their September wedding. In the stills, they can be seen posing together intimately, staring into each other's eyes, looking into the camera, posing together at the edge of a fort in Rajasthan, and also striking a pose in the neighbouring fields, with the fort serving as the backdrop.

Aditi looks ravishing in a red Sabyasachi lehenga, her hair tied back, and adorned with jewellery. Meanwhile, Siddharth chose a white sherwani for the occasion. The couple captioned the joint post, “The best thing to hold on to in life is each other (red heart emoji)."

Internet reacts

Fans of the actors couldn't resist sharing their love and awe in the comment section. One of them commented, “Why these photos lookin like AI generated (crying emojis) , damn they r beautiful together (crying and pink heart emojis).” Another wrote, “They are manifesting a maniratnam love movie goals (red heart and sparkle emojis).” "Their Royal Wedding (red heart emojis)," read a third comment, while a fourth one stated, “everything about y’all is beautiful (red heart emoji).”

The “manifesting a Mani Ratnam love movie” comment makes sense, given the filmmaker has contributed significantly to both actors' respective careers. He directed Aditi in the 2017 romantic war film Kaatru Veliyidai, in which she was paired with Karthi. She was also a part of his 2018 crime drama Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Meanwhile, Siddharth starred in Mani's 2004 political action film Aayutha Ezhuthu, which the filmmaker would also make in Hindi as Yuva, with a different cast in the same year.

While Aditi and Siddharth haven't been cast together in a Mani Ratnam film yet, the filmmaker was also present at their wedding.