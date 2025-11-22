Jaypore x Anju Modi kurta sets: My full-month review and honest verdict on the style, fabric and price

When a heritage-loving brand like Jaypore collaborates with a couture powerhouse like Anju Modi, expectations automatically soar. Jaypore brings artisanal depth; Anju Modi brings the poetic romance she’s known for. Together, they promise festive elegance that’s rich, rooted, and regal. So, I put three kurta sets from the Jaypore x Anju Modi collection to the ultimate test, one full month of actual wear during family functions, festive gatherings, and temple visits. Jaypore x Anju Modi kurta sets review

These kurta sets are priced above 20,000 but when they come from Jaypore and are designed by Anju Modi, a designer with over three decades of experience and iconic film work like Bajirao Mastani and Ram Leela, the premium is for craftsmanship, heritage techniques, and timeless design, not trends.

This review is everything I learned: the beauty, the brilliance, and the creases no one warned me about.

Set 1: Jaypore Women Ethnic Motifs Printed Thread Work Kurta Set

This set is the kind of outfit that immediately changes your mood the moment you slip into it. The colour is bright, celebratory, and flattering across skin tones. It’s festive without being loud, and elegant without being plain.

What stands out:

The thread work on the yoke is genuinely beautiful, it's detailed, clean, and thoughtfully crafted. The back also features dainty embroidery, proving the craftsmanship isn’t limited to the front-facing elements. The cuffs are finished with delicate touches that make the kurta feel more refined. These small but meaningful inclusions add up, giving the outfit a premium feel.

The pant and dupatta pair perfectly with the kurta. The dupatta, especially, is lightweight and easy to drape, making it ideal if you tend to move around a lot at functions. It features a half-and-half colour style and a subtle silver border that elevates the overall look without adding heaviness.

The drawbacks:

It creases very easily, not mildly but substantially.

Even after ironing it thoroughly, the creases reappeared in certain areas after sitting, driving, or simply moving around. If you’re someone who needs your outfit to stay crisp throughout an event, this is something to consider. I used a steamer as well, and while it helped, the fabric still needed frequent touch-ups.

Who will love it:

Anyone who prefers vibrant yet tasteful festive wear and doesn’t mind the extra minute or two of steaming before heading out.

Set 2: Jaypore Women Ethnic Motifs Printed Sequinned Jacket-Style Kurta Set

If you enjoy styles that break away from the usual straight-kurta silhouette, this one will instantly catch your eye. The jacket-style kurta layered over a green slip offers a unique, modern take on festive wear, making it perfect for those who love understated experimentation.

What makes it special:

The design is clever, the slip underneath can be unbuttoned from one side, making it practical for wearing and removing with ease. The two-toned palette is soft, soothing, and ideal for evening occasions where subtle glamour works better than bold bling. The ghungroo details along the dupatta are delicate and feminine, adding charm without looking gimmicky.

The matching pant fits well and completes the outfit, making it feel cohesive and thoughtfully put together.

The not-so-fun part:

Just like the first kurta set, this one creases extremely easily. And because of its jacket-like structure, the creasing becomes more noticeable around the front panels. I ironed this kurta multiple times before wearing it to an event, and yet the lines didn’t fully disappear. You definitely need upkeep with this piece if you want it to look picture-perfect.

Best suited for:

Women who enjoy contemporary silhouettes, muted tones, and light festive dressing that still feels fresh and different.

Set 3: Jaypore Women Orange Chanderi Silk Hand Embroidered Kurta Set

This kurta set was the highlight of the month-long trial and the one I ended up wearing most confidently. It strikes a balance between comfort, elegance, and that effortless festive glow.

Why it’s the winner:

The chanderi silk fabric is exceptionally soft and moves beautifully. Unlike many chanderi outfits that feel stiff or scratchy, this one is gentle, lightweight, and easy to wear for long durations. The warm orange colour is striking without being overwhelming, a rare sweet spot.

The yoke features fine hand embroidery that adds subtle sophistication. There’s also a gentle frill at the hem that gives the kurta a feminine, graceful touch. These details make the outfit feel dressy but never heavy.

It comes with a comfortable churidar and a matching dupatta that drapes well. And unlike the previous two sets, this one does not crease as aggressively, which is a blessing if you’re planning to wear it all day during festivities.

Best for:

Festivals, morning ceremonies, family poojas, or any event where you want to look polished without the discomfort of heavy fabrics.

Final verdict:

If you’re someone who appreciates beautiful embroidery, thoughtful design details, and elegant festive wear, this collection delivers on all fronts. The colours are rich, the silhouettes are flattering, and the craftsmanship feels genuinely premium.

The only recurring downside is the tendency of the first two sets to crease quickly. But if you’re comfortable steaming your outfit (or carrying a portable steamer), this becomes manageable.

Overall, the Jaypore x Anju Modi collaboration is perfect for anyone building a festive wardrobe that blends tradition with modern finesse. These are pieces you’ll keep returning to because the beauty and detailing are truly worth it.

Jaypore x Anju Modi kurta sets: FAQs Are the Jaypore x Anju Modi kurta sets suitable for long festive events? Yes, they are lightweight and comfortable enough for long hours—especially the Chanderi silk set. However, the crease-prone fabrics in the first two sets may require a quick steam before stepping out.

Which kurta set is the best for someone who attends many family functions? The Orange Chanderi Silk Kurta Set is the most versatile—it’s lightweight, elegant, easy to maintain, and striking without being loud. It transitions well across day and night festive events.

Are these kurta sets travel-friendly? Not all of them. The two printed sets crease easily and don’t hold up well in a suitcase. If you’re travelling, carry a portable steamer. The Chanderi silk set is comparatively more low-maintenance.

Do the colours look the same in real life as they appear online? Mostly yes. The colours are vibrant, rich and festive in person. The orange Chanderi silk set, in particular, looks even better in natural light.

