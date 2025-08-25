Festivals are the perfect excuse to go all out with fashion, think vibrant colours, rich fabrics, elegant embroideries, and a touch of sparkle. So if you’re dressing up for a puja at home, a family get-together, or a grand festive party, Myntra’s festive collection has something for every mood and occasion. From breezy floral co-ord sets to timeless Banarasi and Paithani sarees, and jewellery that adds just the right amount of dazzle, here are the best picks to help you shine this festive season. Festive wear on Myntra: Ethnic picks for women that steal the spotlight at every event(AI Generated)

Florals meet festive flair in this linen co-ord set from Athena. The soft, breathable fabric makes it perfect for long hours of celebrations, while the vibrant floral print keeps it stylish yet fuss-free. Whether it’s a day-time puja or a pre-wedding lunch, this outfit balances comfort and chic charm beautifully.

Pair it with: Chunky silver jhumkas, a potli bag, and embellished juttis for a playful yet elegant look.

Effortlessly feminine, this kurta set by all about you combines delicate lace details with soft cotton fabric, ensuring you stay stylish and comfortable all day. The floral print and panelled cut make it a versatile festive staple, ideal for both family gatherings and casual celebrations.

Pair it with: Pearl studs, a soft pastel dupatta, and block heels to elevate the elegance.

Richly woven with intricate zari motifs, this Mitera saree is a classic that never goes out of style. Its luxurious drape and traditional design make it perfect for weddings, festive rituals, and formal functions. A timeless piece that instantly gives you that regal festive glow.

Pair it with: Gold chandbalis, bangles, and a statement clutch for a royal finish.

No festive look is complete without jewellery, and this Zaveri Pearls set is the definition of grandeur. Featuring kundan work and pearl bead detailing, this set adds just the right sparkle to sarees, lehengas, and even Indo-western outfits. It’s versatile enough to complement both traditional and contemporary ensembles.

Pair it with: A zari saree or a lehenga choli to let the jewellery shine as the hero of your look.

A masterpiece in silk blend, this Paithani saree from Fashion Strom is a celebration of heritage weaving. The zari detailing and bold colour palette make it perfect for traditional pujas, weddings, and festive evenings where you want to exude understated opulence.

Pair it with: Temple jewellery, gajra-adorned hair, and embellished sandals for a classic Maharashtrian-inspired festive look.

Nothing says festive quite like a Banarasi saree. This pink and silver-toned Mitera drape combines subtle shimmer with intricate woven patterns, creating a look that’s equal parts elegant and festive. Ideal for evening functions or weddings, this saree will have all eyes on you.

Pair it with: A silver choker, matching bangles, and metallic heels for a glamorous appeal.

Similar stories for you:

Unique finds from StyleCast: Get these top picks on Myntra and up your fashion game!

Must-try suit brands on Myntra: Top 5 stunning kurta sets every woman should own

Ethnic Myntra finds and pooja-perfect looks you’ll love; Embrace festive glow-up

Festive wear on Myntra: Ethnic picks for women that steal the spotlight at every event: FAQs How do I pick the right fabric for festive wear? Opt for breathable fabrics like cotton or linen for day functions, and go for silk blends, zari, or banarasi weaves for evening celebrations.

How do I reuse festive outfits post celebrations? Style sarees with contemporary blouses, wear kurtas with denims, or pair festive jewellery with western dresses for a fusion twist.

What jewellery works best with zari sarees? Gold-plated kundan, temple jewellery, or pearl sets complement zari weaves beautifully without overpowering them.

Can I style festive outfits for office parties? Yes! Choose elegant co-ord sets or subtle kurta sets, and keep accessories minimal for a polished, festive vibe.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.