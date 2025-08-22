Festivals call for outfits that balance tradition with style, and Myntra has no shortage of stunning ethnic wear to help you shine. From intricate embroidery to flowy silhouettes, here’s a curated edit of the best festive wear pieces you can add to your wardrobe this season. Ethnic Myntra finds and pooja-perfect looks you’ll love; Embrace festive glow-up(AI Generated)

This elegant kurta set is all about understated sophistication. The fine threadwork embroidery on the kurta adds a rich, handcrafted feel, while the matching trousers and dupatta complete the festive vibe. Perfect for daytime poojas or family gatherings, this outfit balances comfort with elegance.

Styling tip: Pair it with delicate jhumkas and embroidered juttis for a graceful festive look.

Anouk’s floral printed kurta set strikes the right balance between modern and traditional. The empire waist flatters every body type, while bead and stone embellishments add a subtle festive sparkle. The palazzos ensure easy movement, making this a stylish yet fuss-free choice.

Styling tip: Add metallic bangles and a potli bag to bring out the shimmer of the embellishments.

Celebrate tradition with a twist—this GoSriKi set blends the timeless appeal of bandhani print with sequinned embroidery for that extra festive shine. The vibrant colours make it a standout option for Navratri or Diwali evenings.

Styling tip: Complement the rich hues with oxidised silver jewellery and embellished sandals.

Bring drama to your festive wardrobe with this striking pink and purple sharara set. The floral print keeps it playful, while the flowing silhouette of the sharara adds grandeur to your look. This is the perfect pick if you love twirl-worthy outfits for celebrations.

Styling tip: Style with statement chandbalis and a bold lip for maximum festive flair.

Soft, feminine, and festive, this Indo Era kurta set is adorned with delicate floral embroidery that gives it an artisanal charm. The lightweight fabric ensures all-day comfort, while the coordinating trousers and dupatta make it a ready-to-wear ensemble.

Styling tip: Opt for pearl accessories to enhance its dainty detailing.

Chic yet traditional, this embroidered kurta set from Moda Rapido comes with ethnic motifs that bring out festive warmth. The versatile colour palette makes it suitable for multiple occasions—whether it’s a temple visit or a festive get-together.

Styling tip: Pair with mojris and a sleek bun hairstyle for an effortlessly polished look.

Green is a classic festive colour, and this SheWill embroidered kurta set does full justice to it. The intricate detailing on the kurta adds richness, while the coordinating trousers and dupatta make it festive-ready without being over the top.

Styling tip: Add gold-toned jewellery to elevate the look instantly.

No festive look is complete without the perfect pair of earrings. These oxidised dome-shaped jhumkas with artificial stones and beads by VIVAZS are the ultimate statement-makers. Their versatile design makes them pair beautifully with both simple and ornate ethnic outfits.

Styling tip: Wear them with a solid-coloured kurta set to let the earrings steal the show.

For those who prefer lightweight festive wear, this Chidiyaa cotton kurta-palazzo set is ideal. Its soft fabric ensures comfort even during long rituals, while the playful pink print adds festive charm. Perfect for a casual pooja at home or small family gatherings.

Styling tip: Team it with silver jewellery and Kolhapuri sandals for a boho-festive vibe.

Ethnic Myntra finds and pooja-perfect looks you’ll love; Embrace festive glow-up; FAQs What fabrics are best for festive kurtas? Festive kurtas often come in rich fabrics like silk, georgette, cotton blends, and organza. These fabrics not only look elegant but also ensure comfort for long hours of wear.

What accessories go well with festive ethnic wear? Oxidised jhumkas, chandbalis, statement bangles, embroidered juttis, and potli bags complement festive kurtas beautifully. Accessories can completely transform a simple outfit into a festive-ready look.

Can festive kurtas be worn beyond festivals? Yes! Many festive kurtas are versatile enough to be styled as semi-formal or even office wear, especially those with subtle embroidery or prints. Pairing them with jeans or plain trousers makes them everyday-friendly.

How do I style festive kurtas for different occasions? For weddings, pair them with heavy jewellery and embellished footwear. For casual festive gatherings, keep it light with minimal accessories and flats. Adding a statement dupatta can also elevate the look instantly.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.