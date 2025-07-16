Mumbai women no longer need to stress about outfit prep. With Myntra Now, you can get your hands on stylish kurtas; embroidered, printed, chikankari and more, delivered to your doorstep in under 30 minutes. That’s faster than your favourite chai being brewed during monsoon traffic. From breezy cotton styles to dressy anarkalis, these kurtas are curated to suit every taste and every timeline. Last-minute plans? Ethnic looks delivered in 30 minutes! Top 8 kurtas on Myntra Now in Mumbai(AI Generated)

Top 8 kurtas for women on Myntra Now:

Crafted with intricate Kashmiri Aari embroidery, this elegant sky blue kurti from Kashmir Box brings together heritage artistry and breezy comfort. The pure ruby cotton fabric makes it ultra-light and breathable; a great pick for long summer days, traditional office events or simple outings where understated elegance is key. The embroidery adds a handmade charm without overpowering the look.

Pair it with: Crisp white palazzos, a silver oxidised bangle stack, and strappy kolhapuris for a refined ethnic appeal.

When you want your ethnic look to sparkle without going over the top, this sequin-embroidered Anarkali from Poshak Hub does the trick. The long sleeves and scoop neckline are complemented by delicate detailing that catches the light beautifully. Ideal for festive gatherings, dinner parties or sangeet nights, this kurta blends tradition with drama.

Pair it with: Metallic gold churidar pants, embellished juttis, and chandbalis for that festive-ready vibe.

Soft florals and fluid fabric give this Anarkali from Anouk a youthful, feminine appeal. With its flattering silhouette and twirl-worthy flare, it’s perfect for brunches, day events or simply adding charm to your everyday wardrobe. The floral print offers a touch of whimsy while the comfort-fit design allows you to wear it from morning to night with ease.

Pair it with: Light pink leggings, a cloth sling bag, and chunky silver hoops for a playful Indo-western look.

This kurta from max is the kind you’ll want in multiple colours. Featuring soft florals and subtle thread work, the cotton fabric keeps you cool in Mumbai’s humidity. The mandarin collar gives it a neat, semi-formal look, making it suitable for workwear or low-key gatherings.

Pair it with: Neutral-coloured tapered pants, block-heel sandals, and a canvas tote bag for an effortless office-to-café style.

Simple yet elegant, this KALINI chikankari kurta is a tribute to classic craftsmanship. The embroidery adds texture and detail, while the straight cut flatters most body types. Ideal for those who appreciate subtlety, this kurta works beautifully for both everyday wear and more elevated casual looks.

Pair it with: White culottes, drop earrings, and embroidered juttis for a Lucknowi-inspired look.

Be it an impromptu meeting or a lunch date with friends, this Club Loom chikankari kurta has you covered. Soft cotton ensures all-day comfort, while the hand-embroidered detailing adds depth and grace. It’s a minimal piece that speaks volumes through its quality and fit.

Pair it with: Light beige cigarette pants, a statement watch, and nude kolhapuris for a look that’s neat yet chic.

A kurta that brings together structured shapes and playful design, this Anarkali features flared sleeves and geometric thread work for a unique visual appeal. The relaxed silhouette makes it perfect for all body types, and the fabric feels light against the skin — ideal for festive workwear or evening events.

Pair it with: Printed churidar leggings, oxidised jhumkas, and an embroidered sling bag for a stylish fusion look.

If your wardrobe leans towards easygoing ethnic wear with a touch of charm, this kurta from GLOWWORLD fits right in. Featuring ethnic prints and delicate thread work, it’s versatile enough for college, casual Fridays, or even travel. The straight silhouette works well with both leggings and jeans.

Pair it with: Dark skinny jeans, flat mules, and a minimal pendant chain for a modern Indian twist.

Ethnic looks delivered in 30 minutes! Top 8 kurtas on Myntra Now in Mumbai: FAQs How do I check if Myntra Now delivery is available for my pin code in Mumbai? To check availability, simply enter your delivery pin code on the product page. If eligible, you'll see a "Delivery in 30 minutes" tag highlighted under the shipping details.

What are the best styling tips for chikankari and embroidered kurtas? Chikankari kurtas pair best with plain bottoms to highlight the embroidery. Add oxidised jewellery and juttis for a traditional look, or sneakers and a sling for a modern touch.

Can I return or exchange Myntra Now items just like regular orders? Yes, all standard return and exchange policies apply to Myntra Now items too. You can request a return through the app within the return window mentioned on the product.

Are all kurta styles eligible for 30-minute delivery in Mumbai? Only selected products under the Myntra Now program are eligible for ultra-fast delivery. Look for the "Now" badge or filter your search by ‘Under 30-Min Delivery’ to browse only eligible styles.

