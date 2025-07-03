There’s something about a great skirt; the flounce, the flow, the fit. If you’re vibing with sequins, cotton classics, or summer-ready florals, Myntra fwd's latest skirt drop is all about versatile style and stand-out silhouettes. These stylish skirts deserve a spot in your weekend plans: Top 8 picks from Myntra fwd(Pexels)

Brunch date? College fit? Office-to-outing drama? These skirts don’t just show up; they show off. From flared maxis to fringed denims, here are the skirts that do the talking and the twirling.

Top 8 skirts on Myntra fwd:

An ode to summer romance, this floral printed maxi skirt from Marks & Spencer brings elegance with every twirl. Crafted in pure breathable cotton, it’s lightweight, soft against the skin, and ideal for warm-weather escapes. The flared hem gives it that dreamy, effortless movement while the delicate floral print adds a soft vintage charm. It’s the kind of piece that feels timeless yet fresh.

Style it with: A tucked-in tank top, jute flats, and dainty gold chains.

Sleek, sophisticated, and dripping with soft-girl glamour, this satin straight skirt from bebe is designed for evenings where you want to feel effortlessly elegant. The satin finish brings a luxe sheen, while the side slit and tie-up detailing add a touch of flirt. It hugs your figure while still feeling breezy enough for summer soirees or rooftop dinners.

Style it with: A corset top, kitten heels, and a bold red lip.

Built for the spotlight, this sequinned mini skirt from Boohoo is all about glitz, glamour, and high-octane drama. The fitted silhouette paired with all-over sequins catches the light with every step, making it the perfect piece for clubbing, bachelorettes, or New Year’s Eve nights. Despite its bold vibe, it’s surprisingly versatile when balanced with basics.

Style it with: A black tube top, high ponytail, and your dancing shoes.

This one's a no-fuss favourite. The straight cotton maxi skirt by FREAKINS is a minimalist’s dream — simple, breathable, and perfect for easy everyday dressing. Whether you’re headed to class, the office, or an art café, its clean lines and straight silhouette offer a laid-back aesthetic that doesn’t try too hard. Bonus: the waistband is super comfy for all-day wear.

Style it with: A graphic tee, sneakers, and a canvas tote.

Playful yet polished, this A-line mini from FREAKINS brings back the retro charm with a modern twist. Its flattering silhouette flares out just the right amount to enhance your shape without clinging. Whether you’re going for an edgy street-style moment or a clean preppy vibe, this skirt is a solid base piece you’ll return to again and again.

Style it with: A ribbed crop top, boots, and a denim jacket.

Make way for the IT-girl skirt of the season. This fringed midi denim number by LULU & SKY packs street-style edge with high fashion feels. The straight cut elongates the body, while the raw fringe hem adds a rebellious finish. It’s casual enough for coffee runs and bold enough to be the statement piece in any outfit.

Style it with: A tucked-in shirt, gold hoops, and chunky loafers.

H&M nails everyday elegance with this timeless flared skirt that works across seasons and moods. The fit-and-flare silhouette makes it endlessly wearable — be it to work, lunch, or errands. Its understated design gives you room to play with accessories, prints, or textures on top.

Style it with: A ribbed turtleneck, stockings, and ballet flats.

Your vacation wardrobe just found its star. This tropical printed tulip skirt by bebe brings a breezy, beachy flair with its wrap-inspired fit and lush coastal print. The slit adds a hint of flirtiness, while the soft fabric keeps it comfy in warm weather. It’s just screaming “resort chic.”

Style it with: A halter neck top, straw hat, and oversized sunglasses.

If you’re in your soft-girl era or your baddie phase, there’s a skirt here with your name on it. From flirty minis to chilled maxis; these silhouettes are made to move, turn heads, and take you places. Shop your vibe, your way.

These skirts deserve a spot in your weekend plans: Top 8 picks from Myntra fwd: FAQs Which skirt is best for summer wear? The Marks & Spencer cotton maxi and FREAKINS cotton skirt are breathable, comfy, and ideal for hot-weather styling.

What tops go best with mini skirts? Crop tops, tucked-in tees, or shirts with front ties go perfectly with mini skirts for a balanced silhouette.

Are these skirts size-inclusive? Most brands on Myntra now offer sizes from XS to XXL — check the size guide for exact fit options.

Can I wear the sequinned skirt during the day? Yes! Pair it with a neutral top and minimal makeup for a fun, toned-down daytime glam look.

