Gone are the days when men’s festivewear meant just a basic kurta. Now, it’s about sharp silhouettes, embroidered details, and complete sets that save you from last-minute styling stress. And guess what? Myntra fwd's got a curated collection that hits all the right notes. Must-have kurta sets for men who love a look: Top 8 stylish ethnic picks on Myntra fwd(AI Generated)

From classic chikankari sets to trendy angrakhas with jackets, these ensembles are designed to make you look as effortless as Ranveer at a wedding. So if you’re playing groom’s best friend or showing up to steal the spotlight, these kurta sets are your ultimate power move.

Stylish 8 kurta sets for men on Myntra fwd:

Sunshine in an outfit, this mustard kurta set is bright, bold, and perfect for haldis or festive brunches. The Nehru jacket adds an old-school charm while keeping it crisp.

Styling tip: Pair with brown mojaris and tinted sunglasses for that desi-dapper effect.

If subtlety had a fashion twin, it would be this set. The floral chikankari embroidery is timeless, and the pure cotton fabric means you'll feel as good as you look.

Styling tip: Add kolhapuris and a soft gelled-back hairstyle to keep the look breezy.

A beautiful blend of tradition and texture, this set features delicate embroidery that doesn’t shout but subtly stuns. Ideal for evening functions or pujas.

Styling tip: Complement with a stole and a watch for understated elegance.

This one's giving royal flashbacks. The Angrakha cut adds flair to the silhouette, while the cream tone keeps it classy. A perfect outfit for the gentleman with a flair for the dramatic.

Styling tip: Wear with brown juttis and add a brooch for a regal finish.

Another gem from Jompers—this one’s a scene-stealer in every way. Elegant embroidery, breathable cotton, and a churidar that completes the silhouette to perfection.

Styling tip: Finish the look with a gold chain and tan sandals for festive finesse.

Drama meets tradition in this Angrakha set topped with a dazzling mirror work jacket. It's made for garba nights, sangeets, and anywhere you want that extra shine.

Styling tip: Pair with statement rings and a sleek beard to balance the sparkle.

This set reappears—and rightly so. With classic white chikankari and a neat pyjama fit, it's the perfect pick for warm-weather weddings and daytime functions.

Styling tip: Keep it crisp with polished oxfords or experiment with tan loafers.

For the man who doesn’t shy from florals—this Anouk set brings a rich navy hue with subtle blossom prints, balanced by a chic Nehru jacket. Sophisticated meets spunky.

Styling tip: Add navy suede loafers and a pocket square to seal the look.

When the invite says ethnic, your response should be a head-turning kurta set. These Myntra fwd picks make sure you’re not just well-dressed—you’re unforgettable. So go ahead, pick your vibe; classic, boho, regal or edgy—and get ready to collect compliments like it’s your day.

Must-have kurta sets for men who love a look: Top 8 picks on Myntra fwd: FAQs Which fabrics are featured? Cotton, pure cotton, and blends—ideal for breathability and comfort.

How should I accessorise these sets? Think juttis, brooches, rings, and smart grooming—simple accessories go a long way.

Are these suitable for weddings or festivals? Absolutely—they’re designed for festive occasions and traditional events.

Do these kurta sets include pyjamas or trousers? Yes! Most sets include matching bottoms and some even include Nehru jackets.

