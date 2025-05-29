Casio vintage watches that will redefine your chic style: Top 8 picks from Myntra fwd to grab the best deals

Casio vintage watches have quietly carved a place in modern wardrobes, bringing back that retro charm without trying too hard. They’ve got that laid-back cool that’s perfect for casual fits, yet polished enough to add some character to dressier outfits. The best Casio vintage watches mix digital nostalgia with sleek design, giving you more than just the time. Timeless style meets modern cool with Casio vintage watches. Snap up your favourite look now on Myntra at amazing prices.

These classics from Casio watches for men feel current again, thanks to bold faces, metallic straps and a whole lot of throwback attitude. If you’ve been eyeing the best Casio watch to round off your look, Myntra has deals that make now a smart time to buy. The Casio watch price range is solid too, balancing budget with genuine style.

Top picks for casio vintage watches for men and women

The Casio A168WA-1WDF is a classic from the brand’s vintage collection, blending everyday function with a sharp retro look. With its solid square dial, silver-toned bracelet strap and digital display, this one keeps things crisp and minimal. The LED backlight and chronograph feature adds some extra practicality without overcomplicating the aesthetic. A cool pick for those who like clean, nostalgic details.

Style this best with:

White trainers, relaxed jeans, a plain black tee and silver rings for a laid-back but styled finish.

Specifications Display Digital Movement Quartz Water Resistance 30 metres Strap Material Stainless Steel Click Here to Buy

The Casio B640WD-1AVDF taps into that clean retro style while stepping things up with a slightly sleeker profile. It keeps the digital layout simple and readable, complete with LED backlight, alarm and stopwatch. The square black dial contrasts well with the silver-toned stainless steel strap, giving this Casio watch a solid everyday vibe that still feels sharp and intentional.

Style this best with:

Black joggers, oversized white shirt, crossbody bag and tinted sunglasses for a casual yet put-together street look.

Specifications Display Digital Movement Quartz Water Resistance 50 metres Strap Material Stainless Steel Click Here to Buy

The A168WGG-1ADF brings a sleek black finish to the Casio vintage watches line-up. With its grey ion-plated stainless steel strap and solid rectangular dial, this one feels more polished without losing that easygoing vibe. Functional perks include a date aperture, alarm, and EL backlight. It's the best Casio watch for those who want something low-key but still eye-catching.

Style this best with:

Charcoal denim, black bomber jacket, plain tee and leather sneakers to keep it clean and monochrome with an edge.

Specifications Display Digital Movement Quartz Water Resistance Water Resistant Strap Material Stainless Steel (Ion Plated) Click Here to Buy

Gold doesn’t have to be loud. The A700WMG-9ADF proves that with a slim profile, mesh strap and soft metallic tone that leans stylish without trying. This one ticks all the functional boxes with a chronograph, date aperture, LED backlight and alarm. If you're into vintage watches that feel a bit more refined, this is easily among the best Casio vintage watches to pick.

Style this best with:

Linen shirt, cream trousers, loafers and a gold chain for a clean, tonal look with a touch of retro polish.

Specifications Display Digital Movement Quartz Water Resistance Water Resistant Strap Material Stainless Steel (Ion Plated) Click Here to Buy

The A500WGA-9DF gives gold a sporty update with its square metal dial and world time feature. It’s a Casio vintage watch that keeps things classic yet travel-ready. The slim case pairs easily with just about anything, while the gold-toned finish adds some flair. With a chronograph and multiple time zones built in, this is one of the best Casio watches for men who like some function with their style.

Style this best with:

Neutral co-ords, a relaxed blazer, leather sandals and tinted shades for a retro-smart outfit that works beyond casual settings.

Specifications Display Digital Movement Quartz Water Resistance 30 metres Strap Material Stainless Steel Click Here to Buy

The B650WC-5ADF leans into rose gold without going over the top. It’s clean, square-faced and refreshingly simple, with just enough digital charm. The solid stainless steel dial and matching strap make this Casio watch feel polished, while the 50-metre water resistance keeps it practical. Easily one of the best Casio vintage watches for a softer metallic tone that still reads sharp.

Style this best with:

Muted pink tee, beige cargo trousers, crisp white trainers and a rose gold chain for an easy mix of sporty and soft.

Specifications Display Digital Movement Quartz Water Resistance 50 metres Strap Material Stainless Steel Click Here to Buy

The A158WA-1DF combines retro charm with a unique hexagonal case design that adds a touch of personality. Its silver-toned stainless steel strap contrasts nicely with the black digital dial, while features like a stopwatch, alarm and auto light keep it practical. This Casio watch fits perfectly into the best Casio vintage watches category for anyone after a subtle classic with a bit of edge.

Style this best with:

Denim jacket, white shirt, black chinos and casual trainers for a clean, everyday style with retro flair.

Specifications Display Digital Movement Quartz Water Resistance 100 metres Material Strap Stainless Steel Display Digital Movement Electronic Water Resistance Water Resistant Strap Material Stainless Steel Click Here to Buy

The B640WMR-5ADF in rose gold is a perfect blend of modern elegance and vintage style. Its rectangular dial pairs beautifully with a fine mesh stainless steel strap that feels both lightweight and sturdy. With water resistance up to 100 metres and a reset time feature, this Casio watch is built for everyday wear without losing its luxe appeal.

Style this best with:

Cream shirt, tailored trousers, leather loafers and minimalist jewellery for a polished, chic look.

Specifications Display Digital Movement Quartz Water Resistance 100 metres Strap Material Stainless Steel Click Here to Buy

Casio Vintage watch: FAQs Are Casio vintage watches durable for daily wear? Yes, Casio vintage watches are built with quality materials like stainless steel and offer features such as water resistance, making them reliable for everyday use.

How does the Casio watch price vary across vintage models? Prices generally depend on features and materials. Vintage models with stainless steel straps or special finishes tend to cost a bit more but remain affordable compared to luxury brands.

Can I use Casio vintage watches for sports or outdoor activities? Many Casio vintage watches offer water resistance and chronograph features, suitable for light outdoor activities, though they are not designed for heavy sports use.

Are replacement parts easily available for these watches? Casio provides good support with a warranty and genuine replacement parts, so maintaining or repairing your vintage watch is straightforward and convenient.

