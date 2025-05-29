Top 8 kurta sets for women: Step into style with these stunning picks on Myntra fwd

Stepping into the world of ethnic fashion has never been more exciting! Myntra fwd brings you a curated selection of kurta sets that blend traditional charm with contemporary flair. If you're attending a festive celebration or a casual gathering, these ensembles promise to make you the center of attention. Top 8 kurta sets for women: Step into style with these stunning sets on Myntra fwd(AI Generated)

From vibrant hues to intricate embroideries, Myntra fwd's latest collection of kurta sets is a testament to timeless elegance. Dive into our top picks that cater to every style preference, ensuring you find the perfect outfit for any occasion.

Top 8 kurta sets on Myntra fwd:

This bold and beautiful fuchsia kurta set is your shortcut to festive fabulousness. The empire-cut kurta flatters your figure while the voluminous sharara adds a playful twist. Crafted from lightweight fabric, it’s breezy yet structured; perfect for twirling at functions or brunching in style. The deep colour makes it a striking pick, and the minimal detailing keeps it modern and elegant.

Styling tip: Pair with silver oxidised jewellery and a messy bun for a desi-boho vibe.

With delicate threadwork and shimmery sequins, this Inddus kurta set is made to make an entrance. The elegant embroidery runs across a soft pastel base, complemented by comfortable palazzos and a sheer dupatta. It brings just the right balance of bling and beauty without going overboard. Ideal for festive evenings or cocktail mehendis, it’s an easy pick for ethnic glam.

Styling tip: Go for pearl jewellery and soft curls to keep the look romantic.

Rust never looked so regal! This ethnic motifs embroidered set channels earthy charm with refined grace. The detailed threadwork on the kurta adds a handcrafted appeal, while the matching palazzos and dupatta tie it all together in a chic, coordinated look. It’s comfy yet classy, perfect for long festive days or traditional family dinners.

Styling tip: Add antique gold earrings and embroidered juttis for that desi couture edge.

This Libas ensemble is a floral dream with a refreshing green hue that’s perfect for daytime celebrations. The flowy sharara brings movement, while the printed kurti adds a touch of traditional charm without being too heavy. The cotton-rich fabric is breathable and breezy, making it ideal for warm-weather festivities or haldi events.

Styling tip: Style with nude heels and a floral hair accessory for a soft, summery finish.

Bring back the classics with this rust-toned kurta set that flaunts delicate floral embroidery. The silhouette flows beautifully with the sharara adding volume and drama, while the dupatta completes the look with grace. It’s rich in tone and detail, yet understated enough to keep things sophisticated. Think traditional meets trendy.

Styling tip: Let your hair down in soft waves and wear mirror-work earrings for a festive finish.

Unleash your inner drama queen with this purple satin kurta set featuring exaggerated batwing sleeves. The luxe satin finish makes it party-ready while the relaxed fit keeps it effortlessly cool. It’s a bold choice for those who don’t do subtle and why should you, when you can make a statement this easily?

Styling tip: Pair with metallic heels and sleek straight hair for a fashion-forward look.

This silk-blend kurta set is a celebration of timeless ethnic elegance. Featuring intricate traditional motifs and a soft, luxurious sheen, it's a piece you’ll reach for again and again during wedding season. Comfortable, polished, and effortlessly stylish, this one's a classic in every sense.

Styling tip: Level up with kundan jewellery and a matching potli bag.

Chic and charming, this set from all about you strikes a fine balance between casual and festive. The yoke design with ethnic motifs lends a detailed touch to an otherwise minimal kurta. It’s a great pick for office festive wear or an intimate puja at home. Understated, but never boring.

Styling tip: Style with open-toe sandals and a small bindi for that graceful, everyday ethnic vibe.

Myntra's curated collection of kurta sets offers a blend of traditional aesthetics and contemporary designs. Whether you're dressing up for a festival, a family gathering, or a casual day out, these ensembles ensure you do so in style and comfort.

Top 8 kurta sets for women: Step into style with these stunning sets on Myntra fwd: FAQs Are these kurta sets true to size? Yes, it's recommended to refer to the size chart provided on the product page for accurate measurements.

Are these outfits suitable for festive occasions? Yes, many of these kurta sets are designed with festive events in mind, featuring rich fabrics and embellishments.

Can I mix and match the pieces from these sets? Absolutely! The kurtas, palazzos, and dupattas can be paired with other pieces in your wardrobe for versatile styling.

What is the best way to care for these garments? Most of these sets are best maintained through gentle hand wash or dry cleaning, especially those with intricate embroidery.

