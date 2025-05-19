Block heels for women: Top 8 picks from Myntra fwd that offer both comfort and style on a budget!

If your wardrobe needs a little lift but your wallet says “Maybe not today,” block heels might just be your answer. They’re comfy, easy to wear all day and look great with everything from jeans to saris. With Myntra offers in full swing, now is a smart time to snap up styles that won’t pinch your feet or your budget. The best part? Classic black block heels with a twist. A smart pick from Myntra deals right now.

Myntra fwd is filled with fresh picks that balance comfort and style without trying too hard. From black block heels that work with office looks to colourful ones that liven up weekend fits, there’s something here for every mood. Scroll through our top 8 picks that prove block heels for women can be practical and still feel like a treat.

Top picks for women’s block heels on Myntra fwd

1. Marc Loire Women Black Solid Pumps

Sleek and smart, these black block heel pumps by Marc Loire are a staple for any wardrobe. They balance form and function with a pointed toe, cushioned footbed, and backstrap detail. The 2-inch heel gives just enough lift for daily wear without going overboard. A solid pick from Myntra fwd that delivers both polish and ease.

What can you pair this with?

Tailored trousers, midi skirts, or a sharp co-ord set for work, dinners or when you just want to feel put-together.

2. Roadster The Lifestyle Co. Women Pointed Toe Block Heels

These brown and white block heels from Roadster are a stylish twist on a classic shape. With a patent finish, pointed toe and comfortable backstrap, they’re made to impress without trying too hard. The 3-inch block heel adds height but still feels stable, making them ideal for all-day plans or quick plans alike.

What can you pair this with?

Flared jeans, a crisp cotton shirt or a flowy midi dress. Great for brunch, office or casual evening plans.

3. Mast & Harbour Textured Block Heel Pumps

These cream block heel pumps from Mast & Harbour are all about understated charm. The textured finish and pointed toe give them a polished edge, while the cushioned footbed and 2-inch heel keep things comfortable. Closed at the back, they stay snug on your feet without slipping. A subtle yet stylish pick from the Myntra sale.

What can you pair this with?

Neutral-toned trousers, pleated skirts or structured dresses. Ideal for office days, coffee runs or low-key catch-ups with friends.

4. ELLE Rose Gold-Toned Embellished Block Heels

These rose gold block heels from ELLE bring in just the right amount of sparkle. With Western-inspired embellishments and an open-toe design, they feel festive but still wearable. The 3.5-inch heel gives a tall look without compromising comfort thanks to the cushioned footbed. A perfect blend of shimmer and style straight from the Myntra fwd selection.

What can you pair this with?

Satin sarees, flared trousers or party dresses. Great for evening events, wedding functions or even a fancy dinner date.

5. Lavie Block Peep Toes with Bows

These beige block peep toes from Lavie are equal parts cute and comfy. The bow detail on the synthetic leather upper adds a soft touch, while the cushioned footbed makes long hours feel easy. With a 2.5-inch heel, they’re practical for day-long wear but still stylish enough for outings. A sweet find from the Myntra deals section.

What can you pair this with?

Skater dresses, cropped jeans or pastel co-ords. Perfect for casual Fridays, lunch dates or even a day out shopping.

6. GNIST Pointed Toe Block Heeled Pumps

These nude block heel pumps from GNIST combine elegance and comfort effortlessly. The pointed toe and backstrap add a chic touch, while the 3-inch heel offers a confident lift. The cushioned footbed ensures comfort during long wear. Perfect for adding a subtle statement to any look, these pumps are a great pick from the Myntra sale.

What can you pair this with?

Pencil skirts, tailored pants or flowy dresses. Ideal for meetings, date nights or a polished everyday look.

7. DressBerry Bow Design Block Pumps

These white block pumps by DressBerry bring charm with their delicate bow detail and pointed toe. The 1.5-inch heel offers a gentle lift, perfect for all-day wear. With a cushioned footbed and closed back, these pumps combine comfort and style in one neat package. A must-have from Myntra deals for a subtle yet classy update.

What can you pair this with?

Light-coloured trousers, midi dresses or denim skirts. Great for casual office days, coffee dates or weekend strolls.

These black and silver-toned block mules from CORSICA are made to impress. With a bold 4-inch heel and braided embellishments, they’re perfect for nights when you want your shoes to do the talking. The cushioned footbed keeps things wearable and adds comfort to the dramatic silhouette. A fab find from Myntra fwd for your party line-up.

What can you pair this with?

Sequinned dresses, satin trousers or classic black jumpsuits. Ideal for parties, evening events or festive gatherings with a bit of glam.

More picks for you

Best block heels for women: FAQs Are block heels more comfortable than stilettos? Yes, block heels offer more surface area and better balance, making them easier to walk in for longer hours compared to stilettos.

Can I wear block heels for daily use? Absolutely. Many block heels available on Myntra are designed with cushioned footbeds, making them great for everyday use at work or outings.

Which heel height is ideal for comfort? Block heels between 2 to 3 inches are considered comfortable for extended wear. They provide a slight lift without straining your feet.

Do block heels go with ethnic wear? Yes, block heels, especially embellished or metallic ones, pair well with sarees, kurtas and lehengas, offering both comfort and a dressy touch.

