Waistcoats are back! Slay every look with these statement 8 picks from Myntra fwd

Who says layering is just for winter? Waistcoats are your secret style weapon to spice up even the most basic look. Whether you're after brunch babe vibes or just want to feel like the boss of your own runway, these Myntra FWD picks are here to add that oomph to your outfit. And let’s be real: nothing says “fashion-forward” like a waistcoat that’s sassy and smart. Waistcoats are back! Slay every look with these top 8 picks from Myntra fwd(Pexels)

Say goodbye to boring basics and hello to waistcoats that have main character energy. From bold prints to flirty florals and classic checks, each piece here is drama-ready. Think of them as your personality’s stylish sidekick—here to elevate your tee, top, or even kurta without trying too hard. Buckle up (or button up)—we’re diving in.

Loading Suggestions...

Top 8 waistcoats on Myntra fwd:

1. SASSAFRAS Women Classic Black Conversational Waistcoat

Loading Suggestions...

Looking for a staple that’s anything but basic? This classic black waistcoat speaks fluent sarcasm, just like you. With quirky conversational prints, it’s the outfit equivalent of a witty tweet that went viral. Throw it over a crisp white shirt, denim, or even a midi skirt. Yes, she's versatile and has a sense of humour.

Styling tip: Team it with high-waisted trousers and combat boots for an edgy-chic vibe.



2. STREET 9 Women Woven Waistcoat

Loading Suggestions...

When comfort met structure, this waistcoat was born. Tailored but chill, it's the perfect power piece for when you want to mean business—without the blazer drama. The woven texture gives it a luxe feel while keeping it breezy. Add gold hoops and a top-knot for that minimalist glam moment.

Styling tip: Style with a solid tank top and wide-leg pants for modern workwear cool.

3. SASSAFRAS Women Green & Off-White Checkered Waistcoat

Loading Suggestions...

Green flags only! This checkered waistcoat serves retro realness with a modern twist. Whether you’re channeling 90s campus chic or countryside picnic, it adds the perfect punch of pattern. Bonus points: you can throw it over literally anything and look like you planned your outfit.

Styling tip: Pair with flared jeans and a fitted tee for that 'cool art student' vibe.



4. SASSAFRAS Women Blue & Off-White Abstract Print Waistcoat

Loading Suggestions...

This one’s for the girls who doodled on their notebooks and turned out to be the most stylish in the friend group. Abstract but aesthetic, this waistcoat brings the artsy drama you didn’t know your closet needed. Think of it as wearable imagination.

Styling tip: Layer it over a plain maxi dress and sneakers for gallery-girl-on-the-go energy.

5. STREET 9 Women V-Neck Woven Waistcoat

Loading Suggestions...

V for Very Versatile. This sleek woven waistcoat is your new wardrobe OG. The flattering V-neckline elongates the torso (we love a lengthening moment), while the tailored fit makes you feel like you’ve got your life together, even if you don’t.

Styling tip: Wear it solo with matching trousers or layered over a puff-sleeved blouse.



6. SASSAFRAS Women Beautiful White Floral Waistcoat

Loading Suggestions...

This white floral number takes delicate to divine. Whether you’re off to brunch, a day date, or just Instagramming your oat latte, this waistcoat adds that whisper of whimsy.

Styling tip: Match with a pastel tank top, pleated skirt, and kitten heels for flirty perfection.

7. SASSAFRAS Women Purple & Off-White Abstract Print Waistcoat

Loading Suggestions...

Purple reigns, and this waistcoat proves it. With its dreamy abstract pattern, it’s basically a wearable mood board. If your aesthetic is ‘Pinterest-core meets power dressing,’ this is the one. A perfect layering piece when you want to stand out without shouting.

Styling tip: Go full tonal with lavender co-ords or colour block with yellow.

8. SASSAFRAS Women White Typography Waistcoat

Loading Suggestions...

A walking statement piece, literally. This waistcoat turns words into wardrobe with playful typography that does all the talking. Perfect for when your outfit needs a mic drop moment. It’s smart, cheeky, and cooler than your last text convo.

Styling tip: Wear it over an oversized tee dress and add ankle boots for Insta-baddie vibes.

Waistcoats are officially the glow-up your wardrobe didn’t know it needed. Whether you’re a minimalist, maximalist, or somewhere in between, this Myntra FWD edit proves there’s a waistcoat for every vibe. So go ahead and button up, dress down to make your outfit do the talking.

Similar stories for you:

Block heels for women to make your feet happy while you step out in style

T-shirts to match every vibe; Top stylish picks from Myntra fwd for men and women

The hottest tank tops on Myntra fwd: Upgrade your summer wardrobe now!

Waistcoats are back! Slay every look with these statement 8 picks from Myntra fwd: FAQs Are waistcoats still in fashion in 2025? Absolutely. Waistcoats are having a major revival, styled as standalone tops or layered pieces for both smart and streetwear looks.

What body type do waistcoats suit best? Waistcoats work across all body types. Tailored fits can enhance curves, and cropped styles can add length to your frame.

Can I wear waistcoats casually? Yes! Waistcoats pair beautifully with jeans, skirts, or even joggers for a casual yet elevated look.

How do I style a printed waistcoat without clashing? Keep the base simple—solids or subtle patterns—and let the waistcoat shine as your hero piece.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.