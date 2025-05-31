8 Stylish jeans for men: Let your denim do the talking; Our top picks from Myntra fwd

Step aside, plain pants. This is a denim takeover. From rugged fades to sleek cargos and everything in between, Myntra fwd is serving a high-style refresh to your everyday jeans game. 8 Stylish jeans for men: Let your denim do the talking; Top Myntra fwd picks(Pexels)

If you're a slim-fit loyalist or a baggy-fit convert, this curated edit features the freshest drops from H&M, The Souled Store, The Indian Garage Co, Highlander and more, so your jeans can match your vibe, your mood, and your day.

Top 8 jeans from Myntra fwd for men:

Nothing beats the confidence of a classic, and these solid navy blue regular-fit jeans from H&M are proof. Crafted with premium denim and that iconic H&M tailoring, they strike the perfect balance between structure and comfort. The dark wash adds a touch of sophistication, making it your wardrobe workhorse. Style it up or down—your day, your way.

Styling tip: Pair with white sneakers and a striped tee or throw on a denim jacket for an edgy monotone look.

Make way for denim with attitude. These heavily faded blue jeans from Cantabil are made for the guy who doesn’t mind standing out. The fit is relaxed yet structured, ideal for everything from late-night drives to laid-back brunches. They're rugged, they’re raw, and they’re ready to rock with just about anything.

Styling tip: Pair with leather boots, and aviators for that classic rebel vibe.

Cargo meets denim in this ultimate mashup from The Souled Store. These mid-rise cargo jeans bring the utility trend to your everyday wardrobe, complete with roomy side pockets that are both stylish and practical. The silhouette is relaxed, giving you all-day comfort with a hint of military-inspired vibe.

Styling tip: Style with a graphic sweatshirt and combat boots. Bonus points for a beanie or crossbody sling bag.

Keep it sleek with these slim-fit navy jeans by The Indian Garage Co. Tailored to contour just right, this clean-look denim is your shortcut to sharp dressing. The mid-rise cut and solid finish keep things classy, while the stretchy fabric gives you freedom to move. From client meetings to candlelight dinners, they match your ambition with style.

Styling tip: Rock them with a linen shirt and loafers or keep it casual with a polo tee and loafers.

Who says jeans can't be runway-ready? Mr Bowerbird’s cropped light-fade jeans take denim to stylish new heights. Featuring trendy pleats and a cropped ankle fit, these stretchable wonders blend street-style boldness with polished flair.

Styling tip: Team with an oversized shirt or printed resort shirt and finish with statement sneakers or slip-ons.

Meet your new favourite black jeans. H&M delivers a closet staple that ticks all the boxes; regular fit, deep black shade, and a cut that complements every frame. Whether you're keeping it casual or dressing to impress, these jeans bring understated confidence to every look.

Styling tip: Pair with a white tee and bomber jacket for a timeless monochrome look, or add colour with a pastel hoodie.

Baggy is back and better than ever. The Indian Garage Co’s loose-fit stretchable jeans bring 90s nostalgia into the now. With a slouchy silhouette and comfy mid-rise waist, these jeans are ideal for relaxed days and off-duty vibes. They’re breathable, bold, and effortlessly on-trend. From music festivals to grocery runs, they’ve got you covered.

Styling tip: Rock with a cropped hoodie, high-top sneakers, and maybe a bucket hat if you're feeling brave.

Make a bold move in these skinny-fit, distressed jeans from Highlander. They're stretchable, snug, and designed to show off your silhouette while keeping things edgy. The mid-rise waist ensures comfort while the ripped detailing adds just the right dose of rebellion. If your style leans street, these jeans are a must.

Styling tip: Go full rockstar; graphic tee, layered necklaces, and boots. A denim or leather jacket seals the deal.

From sleek slim fits to retro baggy silhouettes and bold cropped styles, Myntra Forward’s collection of men’s jeans is packed with personality. If you’re heading out on a casual Friday or showing off your style game at brunch, there’s a denim vibe here for every kind of day and every kind of man. Bonus? They’re as comfortable as they are cool.

8 Stylish jeans for men: Move over basics and let your jeans do the talking: FAQs Are these jeans suitable for everyday wear? Yes! They’re designed for both style and comfort—perfect for daily errands, work, or social outings.

How do I style cropped jeans for men? Pair with bold sneakers, a fitted or oversized top, and keep the accessories minimal yet fun.

Are baggy jeans in trend? Absolutely! Baggy and cargo jeans are back in fashion, especially for Gen Z and streetwear fans.

Which style is best for slim body types? Slim-fit and skinny-fit options from H&M and The Indian Garage Co are ideal for a sharp silhouette.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.