Must-try suit brands on Myntra: Top 5 stunning kurta sets every woman should own

Ethnic wear lovers, rejoice! When it comes to blending tradition with trend, nothing beats a beautifully coordinated kurta set. Be it a family gathering, a festive celebration, or simply dressing to impress at work; owning a few statement suit sets is essential. And Myntra, with its curated ethnic brands, brings you the best of fashion and comfort rolled into one. Must-try suit brands on Myntra: Stunning sets from Myntra every woman should own

From rich embroidery to vibrant prints and easy-to-style silhouettes, suit sets on Myntra are creating quite the buzz among fashionistas. Below, we’ve handpicked must-try options that not only bring out the desi diva in you but also promise great value. Let’s take a closer look at each ensemble.

Loading Suggestions...

Get these gorgeous suit sets now!

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar must-try suits on Myntra:

Loading Suggestions...

For those who love understated glamour, this navy A-line suit set is a dream come true. The kurta features delicate ethnic motif embroidery on the front yoke, paired with solid trousers and a matching navy dupatta. The A-line silhouette flatters all body types and is great for both work and small festivities. The overall vibe is classy without being OTT — just how we like it!

Pair it with:

Silver oxidised jhumkas

Juttis or kolhapuris in tan or silver

A small potli bag for ethnic flair

Loading Suggestions...

This one’s for the print lovers! GoSriKi’s bandhani suit set blends traditional patterns with modern style. The kurta features rich pink hues with all-over bandhani print, embellished with dainty sequinned embroidery. The flowy silhouette and sheer dupatta make this perfect for casual weddings, pujas, or festive get-togethers. You’ll love how vibrant and youthful it feels.

Pair it with:

Gold or pearl studs

Low-block heels or mojaris

A glossy lip and soft waves for the perfect ethnic-glam look

Loading Suggestions...

This Sangria suit set is all about elegance with a modern twist. The straight-fit kurta features ethnic woven motifs in subtle contrasting shades, made sharper with a sleek mandarin collar. It comes with tailored trousers and a lightweight dupatta — great for office ethnic days or even a Diwali dinner party. The comfort-to-style ratio? Spot on.

Pair it with:

Chic statement studs

Nude strappy sandals or block heels

A box clutch in pastel tones

If you’re looking to upgrade your ethnic wardrobe with suit sets that are stylish, comfortable, and versatile, then these three picks from Sangria and GoSriKi are total must-haves. If you're celebrating at home or attending a grand function, these outfits are guaranteed to turn heads and earn compliments. And with Myntra's offers, you won’t even have to splurge.

Similar stories for you:

Ethnic looks delivered in 30 minutes! Top 8 kurtas on Myntra Now in Mumbai

Myntra Now: Get stunning dresses delivered in 30 minutes across Delhi NCR; Top 8 picks

Unique finds from StyleCast: Get these top picks on Myntra and up your fashion game!

Must-try suit brands on Myntra: Stunning sets from Myntra every woman should own: FAQs Are these suit sets suitable for festive occasions? Yes, all three suit sets have intricate detailing and come with coordinating dupattas, making them perfect for festive or semi-formal events.

Can these be styled for office wear? Absolutely! Pair with minimal jewellery and flats for an elegant office-ethnic look. The straight cuts and solid tones work well for work environments.

Do these suits fit true to size? Yes, but checking the brand-specific size chart before purchase is advised to get the best fit.

What is the best way to care for these fabrics? Hand wash or gentle machine wash is recommended. Always check the label for specific care instructions.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.