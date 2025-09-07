From morning runs to laid-back evenings, tracksuits have become the ultimate style statement for men who balance fitness with fashion. Myntra Forward brings you the top 8 picks, whether you prefer sporty performance, athleisure cool, or street-style oversized fits. Here’s a closer look at the best tracksuits that keep you active, confident, and effortlessly stylish. Tracksuits for men to embrace the active lifestyle: Top 8 picks on Myntra fwd(Pexels)

Top 8 tracksuits for men on Myntra fwd:

The HIGHLANDER high neck mid-rise tracksuit blends a sleek silhouette with comfort. Its high-neck jacket and fitted trousers make it perfect for workouts, travel, or casual outings. With a modern design that hugs your frame without restricting movement, it’s both sporty and sharp.

Go bold with the navy-blue oversized hoodie tracksuit that comes alive with white typography prints. Relaxed, trendy, and ultra-comfortable, this one is for those who love streetwear fashion with a functional edge.

A monochrome classic, this black & white oversized tracksuit is equal parts relaxed and striking. Designed for those who believe comfort should never compromise on style.

Comfort meets breathability with this GRIFFEL cotton tracksuit that pairs a printed tee with trousers. Lightweight and versatile, it’s perfect for jogs, gym sessions, or even casual lounging.

Fun, quirky, and playful, the Bewakoof Mickey Mouse tracksuit adds a dose of nostalgia to your active wardrobe. Its oversized fit keeps things relaxed while the pop of green ensures you stand out.

Edgy and bold, this boohooMAN oversized tracksuit is detailed with typography that screams modern streetwear. Designed for comfort and cool, it’s perfect for lounging and late-night outings alike.

Bring varsity energy to your wardrobe with this oversized varsity tracksuit from boohooMAN. Its typography print and relaxed fit deliver both swag and sport.

Stay warm and stylish with this GRIFFEL fleece cotton tracksuit. With a hooded top and logo prints, it’s your go-to pick for winter workouts or casual evenings.

Tracksuits have transcended the gym, they’re now an essential part of everyday fashion. From HIGHLANDER’s sleek silhouettes to Bewakoof’s playful Mickey Mouse design and boohooMAN’s edgy oversized fits, these 8 Myntra Forward picks prove that active living and great style go hand in hand.

Tracksuits for men to embrace the active lifestyle: Top 8 picks on Myntra fwd: FAQs Can I wear these tracksuits for both workouts and casual outings? Yes! These tracksuits are designed to balance performance and style, making them perfect for workouts, travel, and even casual hangouts.

How should I style tracksuits for a more polished look? Pair sleek tracksuits like the HIGHLANDER mid-rise design with clean sneakers and a smartwatch to elevate your look without losing comfort.

Which tracksuit is best for colder weather? The GRIFFEL fleece cotton hooded tracksuit is a great pick for cooler climates, keeping you warm while maintaining style.

Are the oversized tracksuits comfortable for daily wear? Absolutely. Oversized fits from MASCLN SASSAFRAS and boohooMAN provide a relaxed silhouette with breathable fabrics, ideal for lounging and streetwear fashion.

