I Tried and Tested the ASICS Gel-Cumulus 28 shoes: Here’s what you really get for ₹13,000

When a running shoe costs ₹13,000, you expect premium technology, serious comfort, and performance that justifies the investment. I recently tested the ASICS Women’s Gel-Cumulus 28 Sports Shoes to see whether it truly delivers. My honest review of ASICS Gel-Cumulus 28 shoes

The ASICS Gel-Cumulus 28 is the latest iteration (as of early 2026) of a long-standing flagship running shoe in the ASICS lineup built for everyday neutral runners, meaning it’s designed for people whose feet don’t excessively roll inward (pronation) and who want reliable comfort every day, rather than specialised support or sprint-level performance.

The Gel-Cumulus series is a dependable, cushioned daily running shoe that supports regular training, from brisk walks and easy jogs to mid-distance runs. Think of it as your go-to pair that you can trust to feel comfortable no matter the terrain or pace.

What “Gel-Cumulus” Stands for: Gel refers to ASICS’ proprietary GEL cushioning system (now integrated as PureGEL™), known for dampening impact and giving a soft landing.

Cumulus is named after the fluffy cloud type, hinting at the plush, cushioned ride the series aims to deliver. 28 is the version number. The higher the number, the more refinements and updates over previous models.

Check out my detailed, practical review to help you decide whether this shoe fits your running needs.