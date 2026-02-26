I Tried and Tested the ASICS Gel-Cumulus 28 shoes: Here’s what you really get for ₹13,000
ASICS Gel-Cumulus 28 offers plush cushioning, lightweight comfort and a unique colour, but its high sole may feel slightly elevated for some runners.
When a running shoe costs ₹13,000, you expect premium technology, serious comfort, and performance that justifies the investment. I recently tested the ASICS Women’s Gel-Cumulus 28 Sports Shoes to see whether it truly delivers.
The ASICS Gel-Cumulus 28 is the latest iteration (as of early 2026) of a long-standing flagship running shoe in the ASICS lineup built for everyday neutral runners, meaning it’s designed for people whose feet don’t excessively roll inward (pronation) and who want reliable comfort every day, rather than specialised support or sprint-level performance.
The Gel-Cumulus series is a dependable, cushioned daily running shoe that supports regular training, from brisk walks and easy jogs to mid-distance runs. Think of it as your go-to pair that you can trust to feel comfortable no matter the terrain or pace.
What “Gel-Cumulus” Stands for:
Gel refers to ASICS’ proprietary GEL cushioning system (now integrated as PureGEL™), known for dampening impact and giving a soft landing.
Cumulus is named after the fluffy cloud type, hinting at the plush, cushioned ride the series aims to deliver. 28 is the version number. The higher the number, the more refinements and updates over previous models.
Check out my detailed, practical review to help you decide whether this shoe fits your running needs.
My honest review of ASICS Gel-Cumulus 28
Design and aesthetic appeal
The colour palette of this shoe is refreshingly unique for a sports trainer. It looks premium enough for casual daily wear beyond running sessions. The overall finish feels modern and refined.
Unlike typical performance shoes that look purely technical, this model balances lifestyle styling with athletic functionality.
Cushioning Performance: Soft but controlled
The foam provides a soft landing feel without becoming overly mushy. When you step down, the midsole compresses gently and then offers a subtle rebound during push-off.
- Excellent for long walks and medium-distance jogging
- Reduces joint impact during road running
- More comfort-oriented than speed-optimised
This shoe is clearly designed for protection and endurance training rather than racing acceleration.
PureGEL™ Heel Technology: Impact protection focus
ASICS has shifted from visible GEL pods to integrated PureGEL™ heel cushioning which basically means a sole filled with gel that moves with you.
During my testing, I found that:
- Concrete road impact feels noticeably softer
- Heel strike landing is quiet and controlled
- Shock absorption works well during walking and light running
- This is especially useful for city runners who train on hard surfaces.
Breathability: Suitable for warm weather
- The engineered mesh upper improves airflow inside the shoe.
- Toe box offers moderate stretch for natural movement
- Midfoot lockdown feels secure without tight pressure
- Foot overheating is minimal during longer wear
- For climates above 30°C, ventilation performance is reasonably good.
Outsole grip: Road-running friendly
The outsole uses strategic rubber coverage to balance durability and weight.
However, it is not a heavy-duty monsoon or slippery tile specialist shoe.
Stack height and stability:
The shoe uses a high cushioning stack for joint protection.
Advantages:
- Excellent shock protection
- Reduced fatigue during long walks
- Comfortable for beginners
My personal observation:
- The elevated platform feel is noticeable
- Slightly “tall” sensation during quick turns
- Requires adjustment if you prefer low-profile running shoes
- The widened base helps stability, but the height may feel unusual initially.
Weight and everyday performance:
- Does not feel bulky
- Easy stride movement
- Suitable for daily mileage training
- Fatigue during long wear is minimal.
Best use cases:
- Neutral runners
- Daily road running (5–15 km)
- Treadmill workouts
- Long walking sessions
- People prioritising cushioning and joint safety
Is it worth ₹13,000?
The ASICS Gel-Cumulus 28 succeeds as a comfort-first everyday running shoe.
It delivers:
- Premium cushioning protection
- Lightweight construction
- Strong heel shock absorption
- Good breathability
- Reliable road performance
The only major consideration is the high stack design, which may not suit everyone.
Who should buy it?
- Runners who love maximum cushioning
- People who do long walks or treadmill workouts
- Anyone wanting stylish yet performance-driven footwear
- Those prioritising comfort over low-ground feel
The ASICS Gel-Cumulus 28 feels luxurious, soft, and thoughtfully designed. The unusual colour makes it visually appealing, the cushioning is top-tier, and the lightweight build adds to the premium experience. At ₹13,000, you’re paying for comfort technology and brand reliability and in most areas, it delivers. The only real trade-off is the elevated sole height, which may not suit everyone’s running style.
