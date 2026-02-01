Wallets for women: Elegant, spacious and practical designs to organise cards, cash and daily essentials effortlessly
Explore women’s wallets that balance fashion and function, offering organised compartments, secure closures and versatile designs for daily use and travel.
SYGA PU Leather Mini Zipper Wallet for Women, White - Checked PatternView Details
₹269
DailyObjects Navy Feathers Women's Zip Wallet | Made with Leather Material | Carefully Handcrafted | Holds up to 8 Cards | Slim and Easy to Fit in Pocket | Coin Pocket with Button ClosureView Details
₹749
HAMMONDS FLYCATCHER Leather Ladies Wallet for Woman with 14 Card Slots - Clutch Purse for Women, Ladies Wallet for Women Stylish, Ladies Purse for Women Wallet, Gift for Womens - BrownView Details
₹999
Kalankit Passport Wallet for Women | Vegan Leather Bi-Fold Long Wallet & Travel Purse | Valentine Gift for Her, Valentine Gifts for Women | Chrysanthemum Floral (Blue)View Details
URBAN FOREST Danny Beige/Red Leather Wallet for WomenView Details
₹779
Wallets for women are essential accessories that combine style, convenience, and functionality. Available in various designs, from sleek cardholders to spacious zip-around wallets, they cater to different needs and occasions. Leather remains a popular choice for its durability and classic appeal, while synthetic and fabric options offer colourful, trendy alternatives.
Women’s wallets often include multiple card slots, compartments for cash and coins, and sections for IDs or receipts, ensuring organised storage. Some also feature RFID protection to safeguard against digital theft. Compact designs fit easily into handbags or clutches, while larger styles can double as a statement accessory. A well-chosen wallet complements personal style while keeping essentials secure and accessible for everyday use.
The SYGA PU Leather Mini Zipper Wallet for Women features a chic white checked pattern with a compact, stylish design. Crafted from durable PU leather, it is lightweight and easy to carry. The secure zipper closure keeps essentials safe, while inner compartments help organise cards, cash and coins neatly. Ideal for daily use or travel, this mini wallet fits easily into handbags and small purses while adding a modern touch.
The DailyObjects Women’s Zip Wallet is thoughtfully handcrafted using premium vegan leather, offering a stylish and cruelty-free choice. Designed to hold up to eight cards, it also includes a convenient coin pocket with a secure button closure. Its slim profile makes it easy to fit into pockets or handbags without bulk. Practical yet elegant, this wallet is ideal for everyday use, combining organisation, durability and modern design.
The HAMMONDS FLYCATCHER Leather Ladies Wallet for Women is a stylish and spacious clutch purse designed for everyday elegance. Crafted from quality leather in a classic brown shade, it features 14 card slots for organised storage. The wallet offers ample space for cash and essentials, making it practical and versatile. Ideal for daily use or gifting, it blends functionality with timeless style for modern women.
The Kalankit Passport Wallet for Women is a stylish travel essential crafted from premium vegan leather. Designed as a bi-fold long wallet, it doubles as a travel purse with space for passports, cards and cash. The blue chrysanthemum floral print adds a charming touch. Ideal as a Valentine’s gift for her, this wallet combines practicality with elegant design, making travel and daily organisation effortless.
The URBAN FOREST Danny Beige and Red Leather Wallet for Women blends elegance with everyday practicality. Crafted from quality leather, it features a stylish dual-tone design that stands out. The wallet offers well-organised compartments for cards, cash and essentials, making daily use convenient. Its slim yet spacious build fits easily into handbags. Durable and refined, this wallet is ideal for women who value both style and functionality.
The HAMMONDS FLYCATCHER Leather Ladies Wallet for Women in blue offers a perfect mix of style and storage. Crafted from quality leather, it features 14 card slots for organised access to essentials. Designed as a clutch purse, it provides ample space for cash and daily necessities. Elegant and practical, this wallet suits everyday use and special occasions, making it a thoughtful and stylish gift option for women.
The INOVERA (LABEL) Women’s Vegan Leather Tri-fold Fashion Wallet is a compact and stylish everyday accessory. Made from premium vegan leather, it features a smart tri-fold design for easy organisation. The wallet includes dedicated sections for cards, coins and cash, keeping essentials secure. Small and lightweight, it fits easily into handbags or pockets, making it ideal for daily use while adding a modern, fashionable touch.
The Elios Long Black PU Leather Wallet for Women offers a sleek and elegant design for everyday use. Crafted from durable PU leather, it features a long silhouette that provides ample space for cards, cash and essentials. The organised compartments help keep belongings neat and accessible. Lightweight and stylish, this black wallet fits comfortably into handbags and complements both casual and formal looks with ease.
The INOVERA (LABEL) Women’s Vegan Leather Tri-fold Fashion Long Wallet is designed for style and everyday convenience. Crafted from premium vegan leather, it features a smart tri-fold structure with dedicated spaces for cards, coins and cash. The long format offers better organisation while remaining easy to carry. Lightweight and elegant, this wallet fits neatly into handbags and suits daily use, combining practicality with a modern, fashionable appeal.
The ALSU Women’s Maroon Faux Leather Hand Wallet Clutch is a trendy and practical accessory for everyday use. Crafted from durable faux leather, it features six card slots to keep essentials organised. A dedicated phone pocket adds extra convenience for on-the-go needs. Stylish and compact, this clutch-style wallet is easy to carry and pairs well with casual and dressy outfits alike, making it a versatile choice.
