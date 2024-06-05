Ashneer Grover visits Statue of Liberty on Lok Sabha election 2024 results day: ‘Junta smarter than politicians'

BharatPe's former MD Ashneer Grover and family are currently in the United States. He visited the Statue of Liberty in New York on the day the counting of votes in the Lok Sabha election 2024 took place back home in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set for a historic third term in power. Ashneer Grover visited the Statue of Liberty in the US. (X/@Ashneer_Grover)

"Apt day to be visiting ‘The Statue of Liberty !’ he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“As the great Indian elections wrap up, junta showed everyone they can cut across the noise and are smarter than all politicians/pollsters. Respect.”

“For me the result reinforces one thing - India mein parliamentary democracy hai. Sab MP chun rahe - not PM. So better MP candidate selection at micro constituency level made all the difference between perception and reality.”