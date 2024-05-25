Ashneer Grover, wife vote in South Delhi in Lok Sabha polls, flaunt inked fingers
While Ashneer Grover shared a picture on X, his wife, Madhuri Jain Grover, shared her photo on Instagram after casting their votes in the Lok Sabha polls.
Ashneer Grover took to X to share a picture after his cast vote in Phase 6 of the Lok Sabha elections. He shared a photo of himself showing his finger marked with indelible ink.
“Seems like 70% voting in tony Panchsheel Park (New Delhi constituency) at 1 PM. Uncle behind me - “Panchsheel Vaalo ko kya ho Gaya - pehli baar line dekhi hai voting ke liye (What happened to residents of Panchsheel Park, first time seeing a line for voting)” he wrote. The picture he shared shows him looking at the camera.
His wife, Madhuri Jain Grover, also took to Instagram Story to share a picture of her finger marked with voting ink.
Take a look at the photos here:
The voting began at 7 am on May 25 and Phase 6 of the Lok Sabha elections is taking place today across various states and two Union Territories (UTs) - Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Jammu and Kashmir.
According to the Election Commission of India, in this phase, about 11.13 crore people are eligible to vote, reported Live Mint. This number includes "5.84 crore men, 5.29 crore women and 5120 third-gender electors."
