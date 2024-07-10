Nancy Pelosi says ‘it’s up to’ Joe Biden to stay in the presidential race: ‘He has been a great president’

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi addressed the ongoing speculation about President Joe Biden’s candidacy on Wednesday, stating, “it’s up to the president to decide” if he should remain in the race. Former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) attends a NATO 75th anniversary celebratory event at the Andrew Mellon Auditorium on July 9, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

However, Biden has said to Hill Democrats earlier he is “firmly committed” to staying in the race. “I want you to know that despite all the speculation in the press and elsewhere, I am firmly committed to staying in this race, to running this race to the end, and to beating Donald Trump,” he said.

Pelosi told MSNBC the urgency of Biden making a decision, noting, “We’re all encouraging him to make that decision because time is running short.”

The former House Speaker's remarks are significant as Pelosi's stance is closely watched for indications of the Democratic Party’s direction in light of Biden’s vulnerable position in the campaign against Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Biden ‘has been a great president’: Pelosi

As the former House Speaker and a trusted ally of Biden, Pelosi holds substantial influence within the Democratic Party her opinions are seen as important, especially as Democrats consider potential alternatives for the presidential race.

When asked if she personally wanted Biden to continue his campaign, Pelosi stated, “I want him to do whatever he decides to do.”

Lack of a strong support from the Pelosi shows that the Democratic Party still has question marks over Biden’s campaign. While Biden himself continues to say that no one can make him step down, Pelosi’s statement at least hints that his party is still awake and thinking about this.

She did, however, commend Biden, saying he “has been a great president” who is well-regarded by House Democrats.

With foreign leaders visiting Washington this week, she urged Democrats to withhold any campaign-related announcements, advising, “let’s just hold off.”

“Whatever you’re thinking, either tell somebody privately but you don’t have to put that out on the table until we see how it goes this week.”