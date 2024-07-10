Trump challenges Biden to golf match and offers $1mn to charity if he were to lose, prez offers counter challenges

Donald Trump challenged Joe Biden to a golf match during a speech at his rally at his Doral course in south Florida. The former president even went on to say that should he lose, he would offer $1 million to a charity of the president’s choice. Donald Trump challenges Joe Biden to golf match and offers $1mn to charity if he were to lose (REUTERS/Tom Brenner, photo by Drew ANGERER / AFP)

“I’m also officially challenging crooked Joe to an 18-hole golf match right here on Doral’s Blue Monster, considered one of the greatest tournament golf courses anywhere in the world, one of the great courses of the world,” Trump said.

“It will be among the most-watched sporting events in history. Maybe bigger than the Ryder Cup or even the Masters,” Trump added. “And I will even give Joe Biden 10 strokes a side. Ten strokes, that’s a lot. That means 20 strokes, in case you don’t play golf. And if he wins, I will give the charity of his choice, any charity of his choice, $1 million. And I’ll bet you he doesn’t take the offer.”

‘Joe Biden doesn’t have time for Donald Trump’s weird antics’

Biden turned down the challenge. The president’s spokesperson, James Singer, said in a statement, according to New York Post, “Donald Trump hasn’t been seen in public for 12 days, now he’s inviting fictional serial killers to dinner, teasing lil’ Marco Rubio, praising Project 2025 architect Tom Homan, and challenging the President of the United States to golf.”

“We’d challenge Donald Trump to create jobs, but he lost 3 million. We’d challenge Donald Trump to stand up to Putin, but he bent the knee to him. We’d challenge Donald Trump to follow the law, but he breaks it. We’d challenge Donald Trump to not destroy our country, but that’s all his Project 2025 aims to do,” Singer continued.

He added, “Joe Biden doesn’t have time for Donald Trump’s weird antics – he’s busy leading America and defending the free world. Donald Trump is a liar, a convict, and a fraud only out for himself – par for the course.”