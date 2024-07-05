 Watch: Florida man uses alligator to open beer can, internet goes wild - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jul 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Watch: Florida man uses alligator to open beer can, internet goes wild

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Jul 05, 2024 11:43 AM IST

Viral video shows a Florida man using alligator as bottle opener for popping a beer can.

A hilarious video featuring a Florida man using an alligator to open a beer has taken social media by storm, showcasing the daredevil's bold antics.

Florida man uses alligator to open beer can in viral video(X/Wall Street Silver)
Florida man uses alligator to open beer can in viral video(X/Wall Street Silver)

The viral footage captures the moment as the man leans out of his boat, a Bud Light beer can in hand, and entices the alligator to approach, which was apparently drooling into the shallow water.

He then cuddles the gator's chin and daringly uses the reptile's sharp teeth to pop the can open, much to the delight and cheers of his companions.

One of them then eagerly chug the beer in just seconds.

“Florida man uses a gator to open a beer can,” tweeted Wall Street Silver on X. The video took no time to cross three million views on the platform. Express US was the first to report the jaw-dropping incident.

ALSO READ| 4 Texas beachgoers attacked by 6-feet long shark on Fourth of July

The clip sparked a wave of humorous comments

One viewer joked, “Tell me you're from Florida without telling me you're from Florida,” while another quipped, “The alligator looked like he knew his job. Came over, bit down and swam a way.”

“I wonder who’s gonna win the next civil war…chads who use live gators as bottle openers or people with pronouns in their bios?” one user posted.

Another piped in, saying, “New meaning of Gatorade.”

One witty user commented, “It looked disappointed. Maybe it is a gaYtor and wanted Bud Light.”

Florida is known for its large alligator population, with approximately 1.3 million alligators residing in the state, according to the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

Last month, the FWC released bodycam footage revealing the aftermath of a tragic alligator attack in Largo, Florida. In this chilling incident, a 13-foot alligator was responsible for the death of 41-year-old Sabrina Peckham.

ALSO READ| Horrifying video shows seawater turning red as shark attacks four people in Texas

Peckham, described as “transient” and living at a temporary campsite near the canal, was pulled into the water by the massive reptile in September of the previous year.

The attack came to light when a passerby spotted the alligator holding what appeared to be a human body in its jaws and immediately raised the alarm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / US News / Watch: Florida man uses alligator to open beer can, internet goes wild
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On