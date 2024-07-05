Watch: Florida man uses alligator to open beer can, internet goes wild

A hilarious video featuring a Florida man using an alligator to open a beer has taken social media by storm, showcasing the daredevil's bold antics. Florida man uses alligator to open beer can in viral video(X/Wall Street Silver)

The viral footage captures the moment as the man leans out of his boat, a Bud Light beer can in hand, and entices the alligator to approach, which was apparently drooling into the shallow water.

He then cuddles the gator's chin and daringly uses the reptile's sharp teeth to pop the can open, much to the delight and cheers of his companions.

One of them then eagerly chug the beer in just seconds.

“Florida man uses a gator to open a beer can,” tweeted Wall Street Silver on X. The video took no time to cross three million views on the platform. Express US was the first to report the jaw-dropping incident.

The clip sparked a wave of humorous comments

One viewer joked, “Tell me you're from Florida without telling me you're from Florida,” while another quipped, “The alligator looked like he knew his job. Came over, bit down and swam a way.”

“I wonder who’s gonna win the next civil war…chads who use live gators as bottle openers or people with pronouns in their bios?” one user posted.

Another piped in, saying, “New meaning of Gatorade.”

One witty user commented, “It looked disappointed. Maybe it is a gaYtor and wanted Bud Light.”

Florida is known for its large alligator population, with approximately 1.3 million alligators residing in the state, according to the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

Last month, the FWC released bodycam footage revealing the aftermath of a tragic alligator attack in Largo, Florida. In this chilling incident, a 13-foot alligator was responsible for the death of 41-year-old Sabrina Peckham.

Peckham, described as “transient” and living at a temporary campsite near the canal, was pulled into the water by the massive reptile in September of the previous year.

The attack came to light when a passerby spotted the alligator holding what appeared to be a human body in its jaws and immediately raised the alarm.