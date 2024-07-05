Horrifying video shows seawater turning red as shark attacks four people in Texas

Four people are believed to have been attacked by the same shark in Texas. According to ABC News, the attacks occurred within a few hours of each other during Fourth of July celebrations in the city of South Padre Island. A woman was dragged out of water after being attacked by a shark.(X/@money_bubby)

At least one of the attacks was classified as severe - the shark managed to bite the leg of a woman. Hair-raising footage shows Good Samaritans dragging the injured woman out of the depth where she was attacked.

The video shared on social media platform X shows seawater near the beach turned red as blood gushed out of the victim’s wound.

An eyewitness described the scene as horrific. “Beach patrol lifted her up — her calf was just gone, shredded. Horrific,” eyewitness Kyle Jud, 46, told NBC News.

What happened in Texas?

Reports suggest that there were two incidents of shark bites and two incidents involving a shark in Texas.

The first shark bite was reported around 11 am on Thursday (local time) when 911 received a call about "a severe shark bite to the leg." The victim was transported to Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville after receiving first aid at the spot, police said.

A second person was also bitten by the shark.

According to ABC News, a third person was grazed by the shark while a fourth beachgoer received injuries trying to fend off the shark attack.

Fire Chief Jim Pigg called the shark attacks “unprecedented” on South Padre Island. He said the shark was “pushed out to deeper water.”

"Shark encounters of this nature are not a common occurrence in Texas," Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said. "When bites from sharks do occur, they are usually a case of mistaken identity by sharks looking for food."

Police and fire department personnel used drones to patrol the beach following the attacks.