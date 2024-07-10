Another Maharashtra hit-and-run: Nashik woman dies after being hit by car; incident caught on CCTV camera

In yet another hit-and-run case in Maharashtra, a women died after being mowed down by a speeding car in Nashik on Tuesday. The woman, identified as Archana Kishore Shinde, was flung in the air and thrown about 15-20 metres after the white-colour hatchback hit her from the back, a chilling CCTV camera footage of the incident that surfaced online showed. Vaishali Shinde, 36 was rushed to the hospital after the incident where she succumbed to her injuries. (CCTV screengrab)

The incident took place in the Gangapur area around 6pm.

Archana Kishore Shinde, 36 was rushed to the hospital after the incident where she succumbed to her injuries.

The 51-year-old car driver, who was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident and fled from the spot, was later arrested, police said.

The accused has been identified as Devchand Rambhau Tidme, resident of Dhruv Nagar who worked at a company in Satpur MIDC area, an official from Gangapur police station said.

Archana Kishore Shinde, a resident of Hanuman Nagar, was walking home after work at around 6pm when the speeding car hit her from behind on Bardan Phata-Shivaji Nagar Road, near Gangapur Road, the official said. The woman received a serious head injury. She was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead, he said.

Before the accident, two youth coming from the opposite direction saw the car heading towards the woman and they tried to alert the driver. However, the car driver did not reduce the speed and the vehicle hit Shinde. The car driver then fled from the spot, the police said.

On Monday, 45-year-old Nidhi Ware was mowed down and killed by a truck on the road linking Gangapur Road and College Road in Nashik, reported India Today.

On Sunday, a woman was killed in Mumbai's Worli area after a BMW car hit a two-wheeler on which she was travelling and dragged her for 1.5 km, police earlier said. Three persons, including Mihir Shah, the son of a Shiv Sena politician, have been arrested in connection with the incident, according to police.

The victim Kaveri Nakhwa,45, was dragged for around 1.5 km by the speeding car driven by Shah before he swapped the seat with his driver Rajrishi Bidawat and fled the scene in another vehicle, the Mumbai Police.

Late Sunday night, a police man was killed in Pune when a car rammed into the motorbike of two cops on patrolling duty in Khadki area. A 24-year-old man was arrested in this connection on Monday. In another hit-and-run incident on Sunday night, a 23-year-old man was killed after an unidentified vehicle knocked him down in Nagpur city.

On February 25, a woman drove her Mercedes car recklessly allegedly under the influence of alcohol and crashed into two men travelling on a scooter on Ram Jhula bridge here. Both riders died after the crash. The woman surrendered before police on July 1, more than four months after the crash, and was subsequently placed under arrest. On July 2, a court here ordered her release, terming her arrest in the case unlawful.