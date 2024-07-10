Mihir Shah arrested: How Mumbai Police tracked down BMW hit-and-run case accused after 2 days

Mihir Shah, an absconding accused in the Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case and son of Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, was arrested by police on Tuesday – two days after he allegedly rammed his luxury car into a two-wheeler, killing a woman and injuring her husband. Mihir Shah, 24, who managed to evade the police since Sunday morning, was arrested from Virar near Mumbai. The BMW car driven by Mihir Shah allegedly rammed into a two-wheeler from behind in the Worli area of south-central Mumbai on July 7 morning, killing a woman and injuring her husband.

Mihir Shah's mother and two sisters were brought to Mumbai for questioning from Shahapur in Thane district. They are being quizzed along with 10 others, news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

Kaveri Nakhwa dragged for 1.5 km

The BMW car driven by Mihir Shah allegedly rammed into a two-wheeler from behind in the Worli area of south-central Mumbai on July 7 morning. This collision resulted in the death of Kaveri Nakhwa, 45, who was riding pillion, while her husband Pradeep Nakhwa survived with injuries.

Kaveri Nakhwa was dragged for around 1.5 km by the speeding car before Mihir Shah pulled it over, swapped the seat with his driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, and fled in another vehicle, according to the Mumbai Police.

According to the police, Mihir Shah fled the scene in an auto rickshaw, leaving his car and driver behind in the Kala Nagar area. He then reached his woman friend's residence in suburban Goregaon. His friend contacted Mihir Shah's sister, who arrived in Goregaon and took him and his friend to her residence in Borivali, PTI reported.

The Shah family then decided to flee to a resort in Shahapur, Thane district, traveling in an Audi car. Mihir Shah's mother Meena, sisters Kinjal and Pooja, and two friends also stayed at the resort.

After learning the identity of one of the friends accompanying Mihir Shah, the Mumbai Police tracked his number, but this friend too had switched off his mobile phone, the official said.

Late on July 8 evening, Mihir Shah and his friend left the Shahapur resort and reached Virar.

