BMW accident in Mumbai: Who is Mihir Shah, Shiv Sena leader's absconding son?
Mumbai BMW crash: Luxury car accident in Worli claims woman's life; driver Mihir Shah absconding, companion detained for investigation
A woman died on Sunday morning in Mumbai's Worli area when her two-wheeler was hit by a BMW, according to the police. The car was allegedly being driven by Mihir Shah, the son of a leader from CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena.
Kaveri Nakhwa, 45, was riding with her husband Pradip on Annie Besant Road when the driver of the luxury car lost control around 5:30 am, according to Worli police. Kaveri fell onto the road and was declared dead when brought to hospital. Her husband was discharged after treatment.
Who is Mihir Shah?
1. Mihir Shah, 23, is the son of Rajesh Shah, a politician from the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction).
2. During the incident, Mihir Shah and Rajrishi Bidawar, in his early thirties, were allegedly in the BMW car. Preliminary investigation indicates Mihir Shah was driving the car at the time of the incident, but he is currently missing and being sought by the police.
3. According to the investigation, Shah and Bidawar were returning home from a long drive at Marine Drive.
4. The police are yet to determine if the driver was drunk and plan to conduct medical tests and collect blood samples.
5. A case has been registered based on Pradeep Nakhawa's statement under various sections of the BNS and the Motor Vehicle Act, including Sections 105, 281, 125(b), 238, 324(4), 184, 134(a), 134(b), and 187.
Worli BMW accident latest updates
The BMW has been seized and brought to the police station. The investigation is ongoing. Mihir Shah is currently absconding, and his father, Rajesh Shah, is being questioned. Rajrishi Rajendra Singh Bidawat, who was in the car during the incident, has been detained for further investigation.
