Mumbai BMW crash: Shiv Sena leader, who owned the car, detained

The Mumbai Police on Sunday said that the speeding BMW which hit a two-wheeler borne couple in Worli, belonged to a leader of a political party based in Palghar.



Worli Police told HT that two individuals named Mihir Shah (son of Shiv Sena politician Rajesh Shah) and Rajrishi Bidawar, who is in his early thirties, were allegedly present in the BMW car.



Rajesh Shah has been detained for inquiry while his son is still absconding. The damaged BMW car that was involved in an accident, parked on the premises of Worli police station, in Mumbai.(PTI)

Kaveri Nakhwa, a 45-year-old resident of Mumbai's Worli Koliwada, was killed after a luxury car crashed into the bike she was riding with her husband. The woman's husband was injured and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.



According to the police, the incident took place at 5:30 am when the couple riding on a bike were passing in front of the Atria Mall in Worli. The husband managed to jump off the speeding vehicle. According to an NDTV report, the woman was dragged by the car for 100 metres, resulting in severe injuries. She succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

After the incident, the driver fled from the spot with his car, the police officials said.



Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde said,"The Mumbai hit-and-run case that has happened is very unfortunate. I had a conversation with the police. Whoever is guilty, action will be taken against them...We treat everyone equally. Whatever happens will be legal."



Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray visited Worli police station and spoke to senior officials investigating the incident.



“I will not go into the political leanings of Mr Shah, the accused of the hit and run, but I hope the police will act swiftly to catch the accused and bring him to justice. Hopefully there will be no political refuge by the regime. MLC Sunil Shinde ji and I also met Mr Nakwa, the husband of the victim and promised him that we will do everything to bring the accused to justice,” the former minister said.