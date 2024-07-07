Mumbai: Speeding BMW hits bike-borne couple in Worli, woman dragged to death

In a hit-and-run case on Sunday, a speeding luxury BMW car hit a two-wheeler borne couple in Mumbai's Worli, dragging the woman for 100 meters to death and injuring her husband. Worli hit and run case: Police official inspecting the BMW car involved in the accident at parking stand of Worli police station, in Mumbai on Sunday, 07 July 2024. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande)(HT Photo)

According to the Mumbai Police, the couple from Koliwada area of Worli was returning home from Sassoon dock after fetching fish, The Indian Express reported. Around 5.30am near Atria Mall, a speeding BMW car hit their two-wheeler from behind. The vehicle overturned after the husband lost balance and the couple onto the bonnet of the car.

The husband managed to jump off the moving car, but his wife Kaveri Nakawa was unable to do so as she was carrying a heavy load. Nakawa was dragged for 100 meters, leading to severe injuries. Both were rushed to the Nair hospital for treatment, but the woman succumbed to her injuries, NDTV reported.

The Worli Police has seized the BMW car and detained the accused driver who had been absconding since the accident. Senior police officials have reportedly arrived at Worli, and a case is expected to be registered soon.

The owner of the car is said to be Rajesh Shah, a local leader of Shiv Sena (Shinde) in Palghar. The driver and Rajesh Shah’s son are suspected to be inside the car at the time of the accident.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackrey visited Worli police station and met the husband of female victim on Sunday, (Photo by Bhushan Koyande)(HT Photo)

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackrey later visited the Worli Police station and met the husband of woman. Posting on social media platform X, he said that Mumbai's traffic discipline and safety has to be brought back.

"The accident is unfortunate and sad. I have spoken to the police, there will be no interference in the case and strict action will be taken according to the law. The police will not protect anyone. I want to tell this clearly that everyone is the same before the law. Even if he is a Shiv Sena worker, law will take its own course. Our government's stand is to give equal justice to all," said Chief minister Eknath Shinde over the Worli hit and run case. He made the statement soon after Aditya Thackeray visited Worli police station.

The incident comes on the backdrop of a sensational hit-and-run case in Pune involving a 17-year-old minor, who had hit a motorcycle and killed a young couple. The accident happened on May 19 when the teenager was allegedly under the influence of alcohol. Pune police is expected to approach the Supreme court against the Bombay High court's decision to grant bail to the accused.