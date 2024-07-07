Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.99 °C, check weather forecast for July 7, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 8, 2024 28.89 °C Light rain July 9, 2024 28.41 °C Moderate rain July 10, 2024 28.07 °C Light rain July 11, 2024 27.81 °C Moderate rain July 12, 2024 27.52 °C Moderate rain July 13, 2024 27.43 °C Moderate rain July 14, 2024 27.2 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.99 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.07 °C Light rain Chennai 31.91 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.4 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.35 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.39 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 29.13 °C Light rain

The temperature in Mumbai today, on July 7, 2024, is 28.99 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.99 °C and 29.2 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 80% and the wind speed is 80 km/h. The sun rose at 06:06 AM and will set at 07:20 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, July 8, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.93 °C and 28.89 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 77%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Mumbai the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 41.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 7, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.