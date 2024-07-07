Mumbai local train services suspended, diverted after heavy rain | Check details

A day after heavy rainfall, local train services in Maharashtra's Thane district, adjoining Mumbai, were suspended on Sunday morning, July 7. According to officials, the train services have been affected between Kasara and Titwala stations. Mumbai local train services on suburban line hit after heavy rain(HT File)

There has been reports of waterlogging on tracks between Vashind and Khadavli stations on the Kalyan-Kasara route. Train services are affected with long distance trains getting diverted or short terminated.

Railway officials said around 6:30am, the tracks on the busy Kalyan-Kasara route were declared to be “unsafe” due to soil between Atgaon and Thansit stations owing to heavy rainfall. Along with this, a tree also fell and blocked the tracks near Vashind station.

“Train services between Kasara and Titwala have been suspended temporarily,” a spokesperson of the Central Railway (CR) said in a statement, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, another Central Railway spokesperson said an overhead equipment (OHE) pole tilted, and the pantograph of a train got entangled near Vashind.

Officials said that restoration work is underway and that efforts are being made to clear the tracks as soon as possible.

Notably, the suburban local train services are considered the lifeline of Mumbai and neighbouring areas, including Thane, Palghar and Raigad. More than 30 lakh commuters travel daily on this suburban network.

Routes where train services were affected

The following trains were short terminated and short originated due to waterlogging between Vasind and Khadavli section:

Train No. 20705 J - CSMT Vande Bharat Express Short terminated at IGP

Train No. 20706 CSMT - J Vande Bharat Express Short Originate from IGP.

The following trains were diverted via DIVA - BSR - JL due to waterlogging between Vasind and Khadavli section:

Train No. 12534 CSMT - LJN Pushpak Express

Train No. 12519 LTT - AGTL Express

Train No. 12336 LTT - BGP Express

The following trains were diverted via JL- BSR - DIVA due to waterlogging between Vasind and Khadavli section:

Train No. 11060 CPR - LTT EXP JCO (06.07.2024)

Train No. 12294 PRYJ - LTT Durronto EXP JCO (06.07.2024)

Train No. 12742 PNBE - VSG EXP (06.07.2024)

Train No. 14314 BE - LTT EXP JCO (06.07.2024)

Heavy rain in Mumbai

Mumbai and its adjoining regions have been witnessing occasional heavy rainfall since last month.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate rainfall with a generally cloudy sky in the city on Sunday. The city is expected to witness light rainfall on July 8 and 9, and moderate rainfall on July 10.

The minimum temperature in Mumbai stood at 26 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is expected to reach around 33 degrees Celsius.

Earlier, the regional met centre director at Mumbai, Sunil Kamble, predicted that heavy rainfall is unlikely to occur in the city in the next two to three days.

“July has already started but heavy rains are unlikely to occur in the next two-three days, yet there is an orange alert in some districts of ghat areas. Once the weather conditions improve, we will inform about the aspects of heavy-very heavy rainfall,” he told ANI on Friday.

Meanwhile, according to the IMD data, central Maharashtra is likely to witness isolated very heavy rainfall on Sunday.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)