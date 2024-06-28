Heavy rain makes a comeback in Mumbai; traffic disrupted

Mumbai: A day after moderate showers, the city on Thursday evening witnessed intense downpours for four to five hours. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the rainfall is expected to increase as the southwest monsoon advances. Mumbai, India - June 27, 2024: People going through the heavy rain at Vikroli in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, June 27, 2024. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Areas like Marol, Lower Parel, Dadar, Bandra, Kurla, Mulund, Malad, Bhandup, Kalina, Colaba, Cuffe Parade, Kandivali Goregaon and neighbouring places of Vasai, Navi Mumbai, Panvel witnessed continuous drizzle.

The downpour brought some areas to a grinding halt with traffic struggles. Citizens reported taking over two hours to get from CSMT to Parel, one and a half hours from Santacruz to Kalina, and two and a half hours to get from BKC to Santacruz West.

In the 12 hours till 10pm on Thursday, many parts of the city had received rainfall between 40mm to 70mm. Dahisar, Borivali, Andheri West, Vile Parle, Santacruz, Marol, Kurla, Ravali, Matunga, Prabhadevi, Colaba, Nariman Point, Chembur, Ghatkopar, received the most rain.

In the day, between 8am to 8pm, the city saw 25.52mm of rain, the eastern suburbs 31.4mm, and western suburbs 25.75mm. In the 24 hours prior from 8:30am on Wednesday till Thursday, Colaba recorded 47mm of rainfall, and Santacruz 14mm.

“The city has been receiving substantial rain on Thursday, as the westerlies are particularly strong. There is also a cyclonic circulation over Gujarat, which may also contribute to heavy rain,” said Sushma Nair, a scientist at IMD Mumbai. “But the rainfall in the month of June will be below normal.”

The forecast for Friday and Saturday is for moderate rain, with another spell of heavy rains probable on Sunday, said Nair. A yellow alert has been issued, indicating heavy rainfall in isolated places.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature at Santacruz station hovered at 31.6 degrees Celsius and at Colaba was 31.4 degrees Celsius. The minimum was 26.2 degrees Celsius and 24.5 degrees Celsius respectively. Humidity hovered around 86-87%.

From the start of the season till 8:30 am on Thursday, Colaba recorded a quantum rainfall of 387.4mm, a deficit of 89mm. Santacruz recorded 221.4, a substantially larger deficit of 235mm – an almost 50% decrease. Santacruz typically receives less rainfall than Colaba, explained Nair, as it is farther away from the coast.