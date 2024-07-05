 Pune Porsche case: Teen driver submits road safety essay as part of bail conditions | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jul 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pune Porsche case: Teen driver submits road safety essay as part of bail conditions

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jul 05, 2024 06:21 PM IST

Sources familiar with the essay's contents report that the youth admitted fear drove him to attempt escape following the May 19 collision

Pune: The 17-year-old driver involved in a fatal Porsche crash that claimed the lives of two software engineers has submitted a 300-word essay on road safety to the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), fulfilling part of his bail conditions.

The crash, which occurred when the Porsche Taycan allegedly struck a two-wheeler, sparked public outrage. (PTI)
The crash, which occurred when the Porsche Taycan allegedly struck a two-wheeler, sparked public outrage. (PTI)

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, penned reflections on the importance of traffic rules and the consequences of fleeing accident scenes. Sources familiar with the essay's contents report that the youth admitted fear drove him to attempt escape following the May 19 collision in Pune's Kalyaninagar district.

"He wrote about the tremendous fear he experienced after the fatal accident involving his car," a source close to the matter stated. "Under this fear, instead of informing the police, he tried to flee the scene before being apprehended by locals."

The essay, submitted on Wednesday, reportedly urges readers to approach the nearest police station in the event of an accident, cautioning that failure to do so could lead to further complications. The teen also emphasised the importance of offering assistance to accident victims.

The crash, which occurred when the Porsche Taycan allegedly struck a two-wheeler, sparked public outrage over what many perceived as lenient bail conditions. These included the essay assignment and a 15-day traffic monitoring duty alongside local police.

Following the initial outcry, the JJB briefly remanded the teen to an observation home on May 22. However, on June 25, the High Court ruled this detention illegal, stressing the importance of adhering to juvenile justice laws.

Sources note that while the essay touches on general road safety principles, it lacks specific details about the accident or its victims. "The essay is very generic, making it difficult to gauge the juvenile's mental state," one source commented.

As the case continues to unfold, neither the teen's lawyer, Prashant Patil, nor JJB member Laxman Dhanawade were available for comment. Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohidas Pawar confirmed that the police are prepared to comply with court orders regarding the teen's traffic monitoring duty, though they have yet to be approached by the youth or his representatives.

The incident has reignited debates about juvenile justice and road safety in India, where traffic accidents claim thousands of lives annually. As legal proceedings continue, many in Pune and beyond are closely watching how this case might influence future handling of similar incidents involving underage drivers.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Pune Porsche case: Teen driver submits road safety essay as part of bail conditions
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On