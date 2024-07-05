Pune Porsche case: Teen driver submits road safety essay as part of bail conditions

Pune: The 17-year-old driver involved in a fatal Porsche crash that claimed the lives of two software engineers has submitted a 300-word essay on road safety to the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), fulfilling part of his bail conditions. The crash, which occurred when the Porsche Taycan allegedly struck a two-wheeler, sparked public outrage. (PTI)

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, penned reflections on the importance of traffic rules and the consequences of fleeing accident scenes. Sources familiar with the essay's contents report that the youth admitted fear drove him to attempt escape following the May 19 collision in Pune's Kalyaninagar district.

"He wrote about the tremendous fear he experienced after the fatal accident involving his car," a source close to the matter stated. "Under this fear, instead of informing the police, he tried to flee the scene before being apprehended by locals."

The essay, submitted on Wednesday, reportedly urges readers to approach the nearest police station in the event of an accident, cautioning that failure to do so could lead to further complications. The teen also emphasised the importance of offering assistance to accident victims.

Following the initial outcry, the JJB briefly remanded the teen to an observation home on May 22. However, on June 25, the High Court ruled this detention illegal, stressing the importance of adhering to juvenile justice laws.

Sources note that while the essay touches on general road safety principles, it lacks specific details about the accident or its victims. "The essay is very generic, making it difficult to gauge the juvenile's mental state," one source commented.

As the case continues to unfold, neither the teen's lawyer, Prashant Patil, nor JJB member Laxman Dhanawade were available for comment. Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohidas Pawar confirmed that the police are prepared to comply with court orders regarding the teen's traffic monitoring duty, though they have yet to be approached by the youth or his representatives.

The incident has reignited debates about juvenile justice and road safety in India, where traffic accidents claim thousands of lives annually. As legal proceedings continue, many in Pune and beyond are closely watching how this case might influence future handling of similar incidents involving underage drivers.