Mumbai BMW hit-and-run chilling details: Woman dragged for 1.5 km by Mihir Shah, ran over by Rajrishi Bidawat

Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case updates: In the Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case, victim Kaveri Nakhwa was run over by accused Rajrishi Bidawat just before Bandra-Worli Sea Link after being dragged there by main accused Mihir Shah as the two fled, the police investigation has found, news agency PTI reported. Mihir Shah's father and Palghar Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah took active part in ensuring his son's escape.

An official told PTI that Mihir Shah's father and Palghar Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah took active part in ensuring his son's escape and also had plans to tow away the offending vehicle.

Mihir Shah (24), who is currently absconding, was allegedly driving the BMW luxury car which fatally knocked down Kaveri Nakhwa (45) and injured her husband Pradeep while the couple was on their two-wheeler in Mumbai’s Worli area Sunday morning, police said. Rajrishi Bidawat, who has been arrested, was the other occupant in the BMW car.

Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case: What investigation found

CCTV camera footage produced by Mumbai Police in court during on Monday showed Kaveri Nakhwa being dragged by the BMW car for 1.5 kilometres.

Footage showed Mihir Shah and Rajrishi Bidawat pulling the woman off the bonnet, placing her on the road and then mowing her down again while reversing the luxury vehicle.

After she was dragged from Worli, Mihir Shah and Rajrishi Bidawat stopped the car just before BWSL and removed the woman who had got entangled in the vehicle's tyre.

Rajrishi Bidawat then took the driver's seat and ran the car over the victim while reversing. They then fled, an official said.

"They sped towards Kala Nagar where the vehicle's engine stalled. Mihir Shah then called his father Rajesh Shah from Rajrishi Bidawat's phone and told him about the accident as well as the car stalling. Rajesh Shah arrived at the spot in a Mercedes, spoke to Mihir Shah and asked him to escape. Later, Rajesh Shah planned to tow the BMW from there," PTI quoted the unnamed official as saying.

However, since Kaveri Nakhwa's husband Pradip and an eyewitness had alerted police, a patrolling team reached Kalanagar and apprehended Rajesh and Bidawat, the official said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai police formed 11 teams and also roped in the Crime Branch to nab Mihir Shah.

A Look Out Circular (LOC) has also been put out against him, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)