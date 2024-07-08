Mumbai BMW hit-and-run: CCTV footage shows absconding Mihir Shah; look out circular issued | Top updates

A CCTV camera footage of Mihir Shah, the main accused absconding over a deadly BMW car crash in Mumbai, leaving a pub with four of his friends in a Mercedes car before the accident has surfaced online. According to the Mumbai Police, Mihir Shah – the son of Rajesh Shah, the deputy leader of Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, in Palghar – changed the car later and was driving the BMW while his driver was in the passenger seat. The Mumbai Police suspects that Mihir Shah, who did not pursue education after studying till Class 10, was drunk at that time.

The CCTV camera footage surfaced even as the Mumbai Police has issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against the 24-year-old man, who was allegedly driving the BMW car which rammed a couple on a scooter in Worli on Sunday, killing a 45-year-old woman who was riding pillion with her husband.

Watch the video here:

The police suspect that Mihir Shah, who did not pursue education after studying till Class 10, was drunk at that time.

Kaveri Nakhwa (45), resident of Worli Koliwada, was going with her husband Pradeep on the arterial Dr Annie Besant Road when the luxury car, allegedly driven by Mihir Shah, crashed it into the couple's two-wheeler at around 5.30am on Sunday, according to the police. The car dragged the woman for more than 2 km, news agerncy PTI quoted a police official as saying.

She was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

After the accident, the accused fled towards the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. He left the car and his driver Rajrishi Bidawat, who was sitting next to him, near Kala Nagar in Bandra area and ran away, the official said, PTI added.

Mihir Shah's father Rajesh Shah and Bidawat were later arrested by the Worli Police on Sunday for allegedly helping Mihir Shah escape after the accident, the official said.

Rajesh Shah is a Shiv Sena leader from Palghar. The official said the car is owned by Rajesh Shah.

"As there was a possibility of Mihir Shah fleeing the country, the Mumbai Police on Sunday evening issued an LOC against him," the official said.

The police have launched a search for the accused and formed six teams to trace him, he said.

Police suspect Mihir was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident as he was spotted at a bar in Juhu area here a few hours before the incident, the official said.

The police have also found a bill of ₹18,000 of the bar and are verifying it, the official said without elaborating.

The CCTV camera footage of the bar is also being examined, he said.

The two arrested persons will be produced before a local court later in the day, he added.

The accused persons have been booked under various sections, including 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), according to the police.

Speaking about the incident, Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena head Eknath Shinde on Sunday said law was equal for everyone and no one would be spared.

(With inputs from PTI)