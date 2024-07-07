Mumbai BMW crash: Mihir Shah still at large; father, companion arrested | Top updates

Hours after a speeding BMW mowed down a woman in Mumbai's Worli, the police have arrested the second person who was in the car during the accident. The alleged driver Mihir Shah, is still at large. Worli hit and run case BMW car standing at premises of worli police station and police official inspecting car at parking stand of worli police station, at Worli, in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, July 07, 2024. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

A woman died on Sunday morning in Mumbai's Worli area when her two-wheeler was hit by a BMW, according to the police. The car was allegedly being driven by Mihir Shah, the son of a leader from CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena.

ALSO READ- BMW accident in Mumbai: Who is Mihir Shah, Shiv Sena leader's absconding son?

Mumbai BMW accident updates

• Mihir Shah remains at large, and six police teams have been deployed to locate him, according to the Worli Police.

• Worli Police recovered and confiscated the BMW car from the Bandra area of Mumbai.

• Preliminary investigation indicates Mihir Shah was driving the car at the time of the incident.

• According to the investigation, Shah and Bidawat were returning home from a long drive at Marine Drive.

• The police are yet to determine if the driver was drunk and plan to conduct medical tests and collect blood samples.

ALSO READ- Pune Porsche case: Teen walks out as HC ends custody in hit-and-run case

• A case has been registered based on the victim's husband Pradeep Nakhawa's statement under various sections of the BNS and the Motor Vehicle Act, including Sections 105, 281, 125(b), 238, 324(4), 184, 134(a), 134(b), and 187.

• Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde said that the law will be applied equally in the accident involving a BMW car in which a woman was killed.

• Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and local MLA Aaditya Thackeray said he would not address the "political leanings" of Shah but hoped "there will be no political refuge by the regime".

ALSO READ- The Pune between the Porsche and Pulsar

How BMW killed woman in Worli?

Kaveri Nakhwa, 45, was riding with her husband Pradip on Annie Besant Road when the driver of the luxury car lost control around 5:30 am, according to Worli police.

Kaveri fell onto the road and was declared dead when brought to hospital. Her husband was discharged after treatment.