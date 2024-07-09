Mumbai BMW crash accused Mihir Shah arrested

Mumbai BMW crash: In the Worli hit-and-run case, police have arrested Mihir Shah, who had been evading capture for three days, from Shahpur, Maharashtra. On Sunday morning, a BMW car, allegedly driven by Shah, son of a Shiv Sena leader, mowed down a woman. Mihir Shah is accused to be on wheels of BMW car that killed a woman in Mumbai.

Kaveri Nakhwa, 45, was riding with her husband Pradip on Annie Besant Road around 5:30 am when the luxury car reportedly collided with their scooter. Kaveri succumbed to her injuries upon arrival at the hospital, while her husband was discharged after receiving treatment.

Mihir Shah had been absconding after the incident. Police have registered a case against his father, Rajesh Shah, and the family driver, Rajendra Singh Bidawat for helping him flee.

The Dadar Metropolitan Magistrate court has sent Bidawat to police custody until July 11. This is his second remand. Rajesh Shah secured bail on Monday.

Who is Mihir Shah?

1. Mihir Shah, aged 23, is the son of Rajesh Shah, a CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena politician.

2. During the incident, Mihir Shah and Rajendra Singh Bidawat, in his early thirties, were allegedly in the BMW car. Initial investigations suggest that Mihir Shah was driving at the time of the incident.

3. According to reports, Shah and Bidawat were returning home after a drive at Marine Drive.

4. Police are yet to confirm if the driver was under the influence and intend to conduct medical tests and collect blood samples.

5. A case has been registered based on Pradeep Nakhawa's statement under various sections of the BNS and the Motor Vehicle Act, including Sections 105, 281, 125(b), 238, 324(4), 184, 134(a), 134(b), and 187.