Mumbai BMW crash: ‘I will drag him…’, says husband of woman killed

Pradeep Nakhwa, the husband of 45-year-old woman who was killed by speeding BMW allegedly driven by a Shiv Sena leader's son in Mumbai's Worli area, has demanded stringent punishment to the accused.



“I demand that the manner in which he dragged my wife through his car, I will drag him the same way,” Pradeep Nakhwa, who sustained injuries in the accident, told ANI.



Mihir Shah, the son of Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, is absconding after the car he was allegedly driving hit the couple from behind in Worli on Sunday morning. Police personnel inspect a BMW car that ran over two people riding a bike, at Worli Police Station in Mumbai on Sunday. One woman died and one person injured in the accident. (ANI)

Pradeep Nakhwa recalled the events which led to the death of his wife Kaveri in the accident. According to him, the couple was returning from Crawford Market on Sunday after purchasing fish when their bike was hit from behind. His wife was riding pillion.



"We were riding at a speed of 30 to 35 kilometres per hour when a speeding car hit us from behind. Due to the impact, we landed on the bonnet of the car," he told PTI.



According to Pradeep Nakhwa, the driver of the car pressed the brake and he fell off. But his wife was trapped under the front wheel. The husband claimed he tried to stop the car by banging the bonnet, but the driver did not stop and dragged his wife towards the (Worli-end) of the sea link.

"I strated running behind the car asking the driver to stop. Had he stopped the car, my wife could have been saved," he added.

"I have two children. We lost everything. My wife is gone, but the accused should get stringent punishment for the accident," Pradeep Nakhwa said.

A look out notice has been issued against 24-year-old Mihir Shah, while his father Rajesh Shah was granted bail by a local court.



During the remand hearing in the court, the police said that the Sena leader instructed his son to escape from the spot after the incident.



(With PTI inputs)