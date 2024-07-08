Rajesh Shah: Shinde’s right hand man in Palghar known for his networking skills

Mumbai: Rajesh Shah, the deputy leader of Shiv Sena in Palghar who was arrested on Sunday in connection with a hit-and-run incident involving his son Mihir Shah, is known to be a close aide of chief minister Eknath Shinde. His proximity with Shinde predates the 2022 Shiv Sena split, and he is well-appreciated in the party for his ‘management skills’ and networking among various communities in and around Palghar. Eknatrh Shinde with Rajesh Shah

In April 2023, Shah was appointed deputy leader of Shiv Sena by the chief minister. He was earlier the party’s Palghar district chief, a post which he held in the undivided Shiv Sena as well.

Belonging to a business family, Shah wields considerable control over the scrap business in the MIDC complex and industrial areas around Palghar. He also supplies construction materials and is known for qualities like management, communication and negotiation, which are highly sought after in politics.

Shah’s interest in politics paved the way for his connection with Shinde, who used to work in and around Thane in the early 2000s. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had assigned Shinde the responsibility of taking care all party-related work in Thane and Palghar, and he in turn began to depend on Shah.

“On one occasion, there was a dispute between two groups in an industrial unit and a poster of party founder Balasaheb Thackeray was damaged during the altercation. Being the district chief of the party, Shah was expected to raise his voice against it. But he did not do much. When local office bearers complained about it to the party leadership, they did nothing as Shah was Shinde’s man,” said an office bearer of Shiv Sena (UBT).

Workers in both factions of Shiv Sena spoke highly of Shah’s management, negotiation skills and financial power. He has a house in the Kelve-Mahim area of Palghar in addition to the one in Borivali and he maintains cordial relations with all communities in Palghar. He was not a mass leader, but would attend functions like Ram Navami, Hanuman Jayanti, Mahavir Jayanti and Ambedkar Jayanti, helping the local organisers. He also used to conduct small meetings with local office bearers, organisations and community leaders as part of election management.

“In April 2023, CM Shinde appointed Kundan Sankhe as the district chief of the party in Palghar for organisational reasons. But he made Shah the deputy leader of Palghar to convey that he had not been side lined,” said a Shiv Sena office-bearer from Palghar.

Mihir Shah, son of Rajesh Shah who was allegedly behind the wheel during the accident on Sunday morning, used to live at their Borivali home and was not known much in Palghar.

“Mihir used to visit Palghar sometimes, mainly in connection with their family business. Unlike other young generations of leaders, he was not much active in political activities but was seen spending time with his father. As he used to live at Borivali. most of us have no idea about his educational and other background, “ said a leader from Palghar. Another leader said that he rarely met Mihir but found him to be a young boy who loved a lavish lifestyle. “As Mihir belongs to a wealthy business family, he had a lavish lifestyle compared to other youngsters his age. I saw him for the first time in Rajesh Shah’s office and when asked about him, I was told he is Rajesh bhai’s son,” said the leader.