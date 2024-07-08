 Mumbai hit-and-run case: Had BMW driver stopped the car, my wife would’ve been alive: Pradeep Nakhawa | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jul 08, 2024
New Delhi
Mumbai hit-and-run case: Had BMW driver stopped the car, my wife would’ve been alive: Pradeep Nakhawa

ByManish Kumar Pathak
Jul 08, 2024 07:45 AM IST

Pradeep Nakhawa, husband of the deceased Kaveri Nakhawa, recalled the incident, with tears streaming down his cheeks

Mumbai: “Had the BMW driver, Mihir Shah, stopped the car after hitting our two-wheeler, my wife would have been alive,” said Pradeep Nakhawa, husband of the deceased Kaveri Nakhawa, with tears streaming down his cheeks.

Pradeep Nakhawa. (PTI)
Pradeep Nakhawa. (PTI)

“She first fell on me after the car rammed into our scooter before rolling off to her right and onto the car’s bonnet, screaming in shock and fright. My leg was injured due to the accident, but she did not have any injury. If the driver had stopped, I would have slapped him at most, nothing more. But he sped away immediately, dragging her away, leaving behind a plume of exhaust fumes. I stood frozen for a moment in shock and then ran behind the car, for a few meters before hiring a taxi and requesting the driver to follow the BMW, which was speeding away with my wife on its bonnet.

The taxi driver followed the route for around one kilometre, but when we could not see the BMW anymore, I requested him to take me to the Worli police station, where I narrated the entire incident. While the officers were leaving the police station for the accident spot, one of them got a call saying a woman’s body had been found a few meters away from the Worli-Bandra sea link.

I saw only two people in the car. These are big people...And people are just talking, who will come to support us? Political leaders are just coming and giving interviews to the media. They have not lost anyone.”

