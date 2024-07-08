Mumbai BMW crash: Sena leader made several calls to son Mihir after accident, say police

The Mumbai Police probing the BMW hit and run case said on Monday that Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, father of accused Mihir Shah, made several calls to the accused after the accident, news agency ANI reported. The BMW car was allegedly driven by Shiv Sena leader’s son.(PTI)

According to the police, the 24-year-old accused also visited a pub in Juhu with his friends for a party before the accident. Statements of three friends who accompanied him before the incident have also been recorded.

Worli police have issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) in search of the accused, who is still believed to be absconding. Police suspect that Mihir Shah, who did not study beyond class 10, was drunk while causing the accident.

Earlier in the day, CCTV footages surfaced online showed the accused leaving the Juhu pub along with his friends in a Mercedes SUV. Police believe that the accused changed his vehicle and drove the BMW car, while his driver was still accompanying him.

Worli police have arrested the accused's father, the owner of the BMW car, and driver Raj Rishi Rajendra Singh Vidawat for not cooperating with the probe. A case has been registered under various sections including 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Maharashtra Chief minster Eknath Shinde had expressed concern over the rising number of hit-and-run related incidents in Maharashtra. "No one, whether rich, influential, or the offspring of bureaucrats or ministers, affiliated with any party, will have immunity as long as I am the Chief Minister of the State. I have zero tolerance for injustice," said Shinde in a post on social media platform X.

During early hours on Sunday, the speeding BMW hit a bike-borne couple near Atria mall in Worli. The husband Pradeep Nakhava was severely injured while his wife, Kaveri Nakhava was dragged for over 100 meters to death.

(With ANI inputs)