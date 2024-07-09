Mumbai BMW crash: Victim's daughter demands death penalty for Mihir Shah

The family of Kaveri Nakhwa, who was mowed down by a speeding BMW in Mumbai's Worli area on Sunday, has demanded death penalty for arrested accused Mihir Shah.



Shah, the son of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, was allegedly driving the car that hit the 45-year-old woman and her husband at 5:30 am on Sunday. The Mumbai Police arrested him on Tuesday.



Kaveri Nakhwa died from the injuries she received after being allegedly dragged by the car for 100 metres after being hit.



Amruta, the daughter of the deceased woman, told ANI,"My mother should get justice. I want him (Mihir Shah) to get the death penalty. She (victim) was in a lot of pain, I saw her with my own eyes, in the hospital."



Kaveri Nakhwa's husband was riding the two-wheeler when the accident happened. “He was arrested after 3 days, what does this mean? If he wasn't alcoholic, if he hadn't taken drugs, then why did he go into hiding?...why was he absconding for 3 days? You abandoned the vehicle on the way and broke the number plate before running away."



“Now after 3 days, there won't be any traces of alcohol in his body and he will have 20 lawyers with him. We are poor, who will give justice to us? Today he went to jail, day after tomorrow he will be produced in court and he will get bail. The case will go on and on and everything will cool down,” Pradeep Nakhwa said.



“What will we do? From where will we arrange money and a lawyer? These party leaders will do nothing, this is the son of their leader only. he is a big person who can buy anyone...who is there on our side? Did Fadnavis or Shinde come to our house, to know what happened? Did Ajit Pawar come?” the visibly emotional husband said.



(With ANI inputs)



Mumbai Police inspect the BMW that mowed down 45-year-old Kaveri Nakhwa in Worli area on Sunday.(Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)