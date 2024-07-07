Woman killed, husband injured after speeding BMW rams into scooter in Mumbai

Mumbai: A 45-year-old woman was killed while her husband sustained injuries in an alleged hit-and-run accident after a speeding BMW car rammed their two-wheeler ‘Access 125’ scooter in Mumbai’s Worli area early on Sunday, police said. The BMW car was allegedly driven by Shiv Sena leader’s son (PTI Photo)

The incident took place early around 5.30am on Annie Besant Road opposite Atria Mall when the couple was returning from the Crawford market, said police.

Police have identified the deceased as Kaveri Nakhawa, and injured as Pradeep Nakhawa, 50, both residents of Nakhawa house in Worli Koliwada.

Worli police said that at the time of the incident, two persons, Mihir Shah, 23, son of Rajesh Shah, a Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) leader, and another identified as Rajrishi Bidawar, were present in the luxury car.

Prima facie it suggests that Shah was driving the car at the time of the incident, a senior police officer said, adding that Bidawar has been detained, while Shah is absconding.

According to the police, the speeding BMW car (MH48, AK-4554) rammed into the couple’s scooter from behind and due to the impact, Pradeep was thrown out of the scooter while his wife was stuck on the bonnet and was dragged a few meters away causing grievous injuries to her head and body.

Police said that soon after receiving the information, a police team from Worli reached the incident spot and rushed the couple to Nair Hospital, where the woman succumbed to her injuries while her husband was given medical treatment and was discharged.

A first information report was registered in connection with the incident following a complaint from the husband against the BMW driver, said police.

“It is not clear if the driver was drunk, we need to investigate and conduct their medical test and collect blood samples for it,” a police officer said.

The case has been registered based on the statement given by Pradeep under section 105, 281, 125 (b), 238, 324 (4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with Sections – 184,134 (a),134 (b), 187 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Police said that the BMW was seized and brought to the police station.

“Further investigation is going on…Mihir is absconding and his father Rajesh Shah is being inquired about. Rajrishi Bidawat, who was present in the car at the time of the incident, has been detained for investigation,” said senior inspector Ravindra Katkar of the Worli police station.