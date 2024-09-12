Patrick Mahomes refuses to endorse after Donald Trump praised wife Britanny, Taylor Swift backs Kamala Harris

Patrick Mahomes has decided to steer clear of political endorsements, even as Donald Trump publicly praised his wife, Brittany Mahomes, for her alleged support in the upcoming election. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, addressed the matter during a recent press conference, stating he doesn’t want his platform to be used for political advocacy. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes opts out of political endorsements, promoting unity and informed voting instead.

While the athlete has chosen no say in this hot topic, his best friend Travis Kelce’s girlfriend and pop star Taylor Swift has thrown her support behind Kamala Harris, making for an interesting contrast.

Patrick Mahomes won’t endorse any presidential candidate

“I’ve always said, I don’t want my place and my platform to be used to endorse a candidate or do whatever, either way,” the 28-year-old NFL star said in a conference on Wednesday hours after Swift’s endorsement made waves online according to PEOPLE. “I think my place is to inform people to get registered to vote,” he continued. “It’s to inform people to do their own research and then make the best decision for them and their family.”

Also read: Kamala Harris wore Nova earphones disguised as pearl earrings during debate? Trump supporters make wild claims

Patrick said he'd always dodge political questions, saying staying neutral is a big part of what makes America great. He also shot down the thought that his double date was about politics, saying he's always been cool with friends from all sorts of places and views.

The 28-year-old further emphasised the importance of unity and collaboration, drawing parallels to his experiences in locker rooms where people from different backgrounds come together to achieve a common goal. "and we talked about it a while back but I think if we can do that as a nation, I think we can get the best out of each other,” he added.

Patrick Mahomes reacts to Trump praising wife Britanny

When asked about Trump’s comments regarding his wife Brittany, Patrick Mahomes stressed that what matters most to him is "me and my family and how we treat others." The father of two went on to say that politics don’t come into play when spending time with his friends. "When I’m hanging out with people, I’m not focused on their political views," he explained.

Also read: Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris post Trump debate, signs off as childless cat lady: ‘I’m voting for Harris'

"I think you see Brittany does a lot in the community,” he continued. "I can’t let that affect how I go about my business every single day.” Britanny earlier liked an Instagram post outlining Trump’s policies and later even posted a story calling out the critics.

“I was surrounded by some great people this week," the father of 2 added, referencing his recent outing to the US Open with wife Brittany, Taylor Swift, and teammate Travis Kelce. Mahomes chose not to reveal his political views, just a day after Swift publicly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris following the presidential debate while also calling out Trump and misusing AI.

Donald Trump says Taylor Swift will ‘pay price’

On the other hand, Donald Trump didn't hold back in expressing his discontent with Taylor Swift’s public endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris for the upcoming election. In a Wednesday, September 11th interview with Fox & Friends, Trump took a swipe at the singer, saying, "I was never a Taylor Swift fan. It was just a matter of time... But she’s very liberal, and always seems to back a Democrat. She’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace."

In the same chat, Trump said he liked Brittany Mahomes, 29, a lot more than Taylor Swift. "She's a huge fan of Trump," he said. "I prefer Brittany over Taylor Swift. She's really into the MAGA movement, and that's something I really value."