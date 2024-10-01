Taylor Swift missed out on Travis Kelce's games over this concern

Taylor Swift was absent from beau Travis Kelce’s last two games amid her being blamed for his slow start to the season. While it was suspected that the two were probably on the outs, which is why Taylor missed the last two games, the reason turns out to be something else. She has missed the games lately because of her tight schedule and not because of her romantic woes. Amid speculation about their relationship, Taylor Swift's absence from Travis Kelce's games is attributed to her rehearsal schedule for the Eras Tour. Jamie Squire/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

This is why Taylor’s missing Kelce's games

Taylor was a constant in Kelce’s games last year; thus, it raised eyebrows when she missed two games in a row. However, a source revealed to Page Six that the pop singer had just been busy with rehearsals as she will resume her Eras Tour on October 18 in Miami. It is also difficult for Taylor to attend Kelce’s games, which are not being held at Kansas City Chiefs' Arrowhead Stadium, where they play the home games.

A source quoted to the media outlet, “If she is going to a place that isn’t Arrowhead, there are security concerns. She has worked with Arrowhead so many times, they feel at ease and comfortable. Going to all kinds of different stadiums, you need to send a team in advance.” The Lover singer’s security became an issue of concern since law enforcement revealed terror attack plans at her concert in Vienna which led to her cancelling the shows there.



Taylor gets blamed for Kelce’s poor performance

Taylor’s absence came amid Kelce being denounced for his poor performance in the season, with many blaming it on his new famed lifestyle and private life. However, the couple paid no heed to the comments. A source revealed to the media outlet, “They are both tough people.” Nonetheless, the singer’s absence from the game gave the Chiefs and Kelce a much-needed break from the recent hate they have been receiving. Chiefs are currently on a winning streak with 4-0.