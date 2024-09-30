‘Cook him, Patty’: Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes indulge in social media ‘spat’ - Here is what went wrong

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes indulged in brief social media spat ahead of their faceoff with the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4 of the NFL season. Kelce's social media post came at a time when a leaked 'contract' alleged that he was supposed to announce his breakup with American singer Taylor Swift. Travis Kelce in a post addressed to his teammate Patrick Mahomes, said: “Really thought the Bearcats were gonna find a way to win that one at the end…,” (Getty Images via AFP)

According to the contract, which was dubbed as “false and fabricated” by Kelce's team, the duo were scheduled to declare their split on September 28. However, the date has passed without any hoopla or announcement of a split.

Here's what went wrong between Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes

However, on Saturday night, all eyes were focused on Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Cincinnati Bearcats college showdown.

While Kelce was a member of the Bearcats, Mahomes excelled as a college player for Texas Tech.

The Masked Rider, the 29-year-old quarterback ignited the fire first, by tagging Kelce in a post featuring Texas Tech's mascot.

In an exciting shootout, the Red Raiders defeated the Bearcats 44–41 on the field.

In response, Kelce shared his disappointment about the game in a post addressed to his teammate Mahomes.“Really thought the Bearcats were gonna find a way to win that one at the end…,” he wrote before including the acronym for “shaking my head.”

On X, one fan quipped, “Cook him, Patty!”

“Opp. I guess this means we're going see Travis in Texas Tech gear tomorrow,” another reacted.

On Friday, Mahomes joked saying that the player whose team lost should get their college haircut back.

“I left that look back in Cincinnati for good reason,” Travis chuckled.

Kelce recently showered Mahomes with wonderful birthday presents totaling an incredible $70,000, according to the US Sun.

“Travis loves watches, and he talks about them a lot with Patrick,” a source told the outlet.

“He had P and M engraved on the back to make it more personal.”