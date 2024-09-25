Los Angeles bus hijacking sparks wild police chase ‘like the movie Speed’, suspect fatally shoots one passenger

The Los Angeles Police Department encircled a bus following the reports of hostage situation at the intersection of South Alameda Street and 6th Street. Los Angeles bus hijacking: While the bus driver has reportedly fled the hostage situation, the suspect's current situation remains unknown.(X)

An armored police truck is parked in front of an MTA bus that has stopped along the route, as shown in pictures and live footage obtained by local media. Additionally, a SWAT squad has arrived at the site geared up for action.

The bus driver was allegedly one of the people being kept captive in the video that emerged from the site of the incident. He has escaped the hostage situation. “[The] driver is out of the bus with the help of SWAT, uninjured,” informed an LAPD spokesperson, as per NBC News.

Suspect held, witness says frantic chase 'looked like the movie Speed'

As the incident transpired on Wednesday at about 12:45 am, the unidentified gunman shot a passenger, who later died in a hospital. The victim has been identified as a 48-year-old man who was shot twice, as per the Citizen crime reporting app.

A SWAT team arrested the suspect after police officers chased him for over six miles through the city. Authorities have not disclosed the identity of the suspect or the reason behind the tragic incident, but they have stated that they believe he was connected to an earlier shooting.

According to a witness, the frantic chase through the California city “looked like the movie Speed.”

During a standoff with police, the gunman seemed to be holding at least one person hostage.

Police stated that they initially believed that more than one person had taken over the bus as the driver appeared to be following the hijacker's instructions at gunpoint.

Meanwhile, LA Metro released a statement, stating that they are “grateful for the LAPD’s swift action regarding this morning’s bus hijacking incident and is grateful the operator was unharmed.”

“Metro is providing the operator with the support he needs,” the statement added.

The LAPD 's investigation into the incident is underway.