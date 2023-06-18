‘Fast Five’ actress Amanda Bynes gets detained by Los Angeles Police for mental health checkup

The Los Angeles Police Department detained Amanda Bynes for a mental health evaluation on Saturday. Pictures of the "Fast Five" actress in handcuffs were shared on the internet. Amanda Bynes(Getty Images)

According to a report by TMZ, Bynes is facing mental health struggles. On Saturday, law enforcement officials received call about a woman in distress and she was identified to be Bynes. LAPD officers took Bynes to a police station where a professional medical unit was standing by to check on her health.

TMZ reported eyewitnesses as saying that Bynes was calm while being detained by the cops. It's not clear whether Amanda was picked from her home or she was found on the streets.

Earlier this year, Bynes was found roaming the streets of DTLA completely naked. It sparked major concerns over her health and she was admitted to a mental hospital too. She was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Later, Amanda was released from the mental health facility. But TMZ have reported people with direct knowledge as saying that she hasn't been doing well since then.

As per reports, Bynes has been living alone and keeps to herself and she hasn't been in very high spirits. However, she has been taking her medicines and seeing therapists.

Bynes' fiance Paul Michael split with her during the spring. Recently, TMZ reported that Bynes was on good terms with her parents and sibling with whom she connects from time to time.

Bynes has a history of substance abuse and was freed from an eight-year conservatorship in March 2022.