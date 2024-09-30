Man hammers ‘signed Taylor Swift’ guitar into pieces after paying $4K in viral TikTok video: ‘Extreme hate’

Taylor Swift is known for having one of the biggest and most loyal fandoms in the music world, with her global impact being undeniable. However, there are also anti-fans who do outrageous things for attention. In a jaw-dropping TikTok video, a man hit all the wrong notes by smashing a signed Taylor Swift guitar to bits after spending thousands to buy it. A viral video shows a man smashing a signed Swift guitar,(Pic- X (Twitter))

The clip shows the individual casually walking up to claim the musical instrument before taking a hammer to it in a bizarre display of destruction, leaving fans and onlookers shaking their heads in disbelief.

Man destroys Taylor Swift's guitar in viral TikTok video

While it's a dream for many Swifties to own a signed Cruel Summer guitar, one was shockingly destroyed in an outrageous act. A viral video (circulating as of September 30, although the exact time of the video and the authenticity of the claims cannot be verified) shows an older man reportedly paying $4,000 for the guitar at a live auction in a packed venue, only to take a hammer to it upon claiming it. He continued smashing it until the strings flew apart, laughing out loud at his actions, leaving the crowd stunned and screaming.

Also read: Foo Fighters forced into 'indefinite hiatus' after Dave Grohl’s affair and love child scandal: Report

While some think it’s a desperate attempt to get his 15 minutes of fame, others speculate he’s a MAGA supporter with bad blood over Swift’s backing of Kamala Harris. Either way, critics agree—it’s a tone-deaf way to flaunt cash that could’ve been spent hitting a high note for those in need!

“Huge shock! A man went to extreme lengths to show his dislike for Taylor Swift by buying a signed guitar for $4,000 at a live auction and immediately destroying it,” a user commented on the viral video. “And he’s proud of it? Ridiculous,” added another. “What a wild move! That’s some serious commitment to a joke—definitely not how most would treat a prized possession,” a third user remarked.

While many were offended by the video, some believed Swift’s endorsement of Kamala Harris in the upcoming election, has to play a part in this. One user commented, “Yeah, this endorsement thing isn’t working out too well for Ms. Swift,” tagging the pop star. Another wrote, “That’s a real patriot cleaning up and removing propaganda from circulation. What a hero.”

In contrast, others condemned the act, with one stating, “$4,000? That could’ve paid for a student’s semester in college or been donated. It could’ve done a lot more than destroy a guitar that would likely appreciate in value.” Another added, “Taylor Swift is worth $1 billion. This doesn’t affect her. He just set $4,000 on fire.”

While the internet remains divided, the true motive behind the act, or whether it was politically motivated, is still unclear.

Taylor Swift's Republican approval ratings take a hit

On September 10, right after the big debate night between presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, the "Karma" singer wrote a lengthy note on Instagram, signing off with “Childless Cat Lady,” a dig at Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, while throwing her support behind Democratic nominee Harris. Political pundits long speculated that Swift’s political stance could change the tide of the elections, and it seemed to happen after a surge in voter registration was witnessed.

Also read: Mark Cuban warns ‘loyal’ Elon Musk about Donald Trump: ‘The day you will need him…’

According to a recent survey, it seems Taylor Swift's rapport with Republican voters has hit a major bump in the road. Following her endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris, the megastar has lost considerable support among her right-leaning fanbase.

An NBC News poll released recently revealed that around 47% of Republicans now hold a negative opinion of the singer. This is a jaw-dropping increase of over 20 points since last November when only 26% of Republicans viewed her unfavourably. Swift has remained a loyal Democratic supporter having endorsed for Biden-Harris ticket in the last election.

The poll also highlights a decline in Swift’s popularity: last year, 28% of Republicans expressed a positive opinion of the Grammy winner, but that number has plummeted to just 12% now, according to the Hill.